An intriguing email titled “News Story” landed in the MDJ’s inbox last week, from a person listed only as “Troublemaker Incorporated,” who claimed to have a scoop in reference to Marietta City Council member Reginald "Gamechanger" Copeland.
The Feb. 25 email simply stated, “He (Copeland) has been evicted out of yet another church for not paying rent and is in arrears over $6,000. I have more details if this is a newsworthy story.”
The MDJ replied to the email with the message, yes, we’re interested in hearing more. Shortly thereafter, MDJ reporter Rosie Manins received a phone call from someone at the church.
As often is the case in ticklish situations, the source who initiated contact with the MDJ, wanted to go “off the record” and remain anonymous.
The MDJ prefers not to go “off the record,” but when we do, it’s honored, as it will be in this case. No information gathered from conversing “off the record” with that source will be divulged, nor the source’s name.
What we can say is that Copeland, a pastor, had been holding services in the sanctuary of the Union Chapel United Methodist Church on Sunday afternoons for a while and has been evicted by the church, owing $6,400 in unpaid rent.
The MDJ went to the church Sunday to ask leaders about any possible eviction and was told to leave. Two men standing outside said they were trying to keep things under wraps.
Copeland arrived close to noon, and before he was escorted into the church, he made a comment to the MDJ.
“This is church business,” Copeland said. “Y'all want to print negative stuff all the time, we're good.”
On Monday, the MDJ reached out again to landlord Union Chapel UMC. The church rep confirmed that Copeland’s church services at the UMC location have been terminated.
Copeland could not be reached for comment by press time Tuesday.
He has a public Facebook page for “House of Hope Church International,” where he is listed as bishop and senior pastor. The church’s listed address is in a building on Roswell Road that Copeland hasn’t been a tenant of since early 2018, the MDJ learned from the property agent.
Copeland has served as senior pastor of various churches in a variety of cities, his reelection campaign website states, also listing him as bishop and senior pastor of House of Hope International. It further states Copeland is a therapist, “supply minister/chaplain for various funeral homes,” and a former counselor for the state department of offender rehabilitation.
Copeland’s current 4-year term as Marietta’s Ward 5 representative ends in 2021, with elections in November of that year for the next council term starting January 2022.
The councilman has been in the spotlight recently regarding his arrest by Marietta police officers in May 2019 on obstruction charges and the subsequent court case, which ended on Jan. 20 with Copeland admitting a single count of disorderly conduct. The case is sealed because Copeland was sentenced as a first offender.
COLD FEET: The crowd of candidates for the Post 5 Cobb school board seat currently held by Vice Chairman David Banks has narrowed slightly, as Atlanta lawyer Rob Madayag has announced on social media he will withdraw his candidacy.
“To all my supporters, I am sorry to announce that I am withdrawing my candidacy for school board. This weekend I took some time to reflect on it and, based on several factors, I do not think I am the best candidate at this time. As some of you know, I started the process of suing the school board and the district over their failure to follow Georgia's Anti-bullying law. I am also in the process of starting up the Ambassador program to help kids with a built-in friend group at schools. I intend to win the lawsuit and will not be able to dedicate the amount of time to campaign and win that I think necessary. I do not plan on losing, and with the number of depositions and document requests in the litigation I have mapped out, I expect to have most of my free time taken up. It has been truly an honor to be part of this process and I intend on attending the candidate debate as a spectator and voter. I hope all those that are disappointed or mad understand that this was a difficult decision.”
Madayag told AT he’s filed an ante litem notice, which gives the school district 30 days to correct what he says is not in compliance with the law. After those 30 days, he says, he can file suit.
Qualifying is open this week, and candidates have until noon on Friday to pay their fee and throw their hats in the ring.
APPLAUSE: A group called the Child & Parental Rights Campaign has issued a news release applauding state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart’s House Bill 1060, also called the Vulnerable Child Protection Act.
“This legislation would prohibit the trans industry from preying on gender-dysphoric minors by inflicting radical, experimental chemical and surgical interventions that will cause irreversible harm to these vulnerable children and their families,” the group says in its news release.
Child & Parental Rights Campaign describes itself as "a nonprofit public-interest law firm founded to protect parents’ rights to shield their children from the harms of gender identity ideology."
POLITICAL PLATTER: Early voting in the March 24 presidential primary began Monday. According to the head of the Cobb Democratic Party, only two Democratic campaigns have had any presence in the county.
“Mike Bloomberg is here and Liz Warren’s people are here,” said Jacquelyn Bettadapur. “I haven’t seen a presence from Biden, or Buttigieg, or Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders. I mean Bernie definitely has a following here, but I haven't seen any sort of canvassing or phone banking or anything like that.”
Buttigieg and Klobuchar both dropped out after South Carolina’s primary on Saturday. Biden and Sanders are expected to win the majority of delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday.
Bettadapur said she’s seen more events in Cobb County from Sen. Warren’s team.
“The lady who’s coordinating it ... she lives in Cobb County as she’s very networked with the volunteers and the activists here. So that’s what I see in the Facebook forums,” Bettadapur said.
But that isn’t to say Bloomberg’s team hasn’t been knocking on doors, too.
A few weeks ago, Matt Southwell, the first vice chair of the Cobb Democrats, took his son to a swim lesson. When he got home, there was a Bloomberg flyer stuck in his door.
Bloomberg has also been hiring prominent area Democrats, according to Bettadapur, including Myesha Good, chairwoman of the 13th District Democratic Committee, which includes part of Cobb, and Chris Bruce, political director of the state ACLU.
“There’s been a lot of sort of our party people that have taken leave or quit their jobs and gone to work for him,” Bettadapur said.
ENDORSEMENTS: Speaking of Biden, state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, took to Facebook to endorse him Monday.
“Over the last few months, I have been weighing all of the candidates for president. It's a census year, a chance to win the senate & hold the house, and high stakes for many state legislatures, I have decided to support Joe Biden,” Allen posted.
“Mr. Biden is uniquely qualified to not only bridge the divides in this country, but implement progressive ideas that move us forward.
“Joe has demonstrated empathy, compassion, and ability to connect personally to the frustrated and left behind voter.
“If you are voting in a Super Tuesday election or beyond, consider voting for Joe Biden.”
SPEAKER CIRCUIT: Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods is the keynote speaker at the Cobb GOP’s monthly breakfast on Saturday. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the GOP headquarters, 799 Roswell Street, Marietta. ... U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is the speaker at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce's Monday breakfast. Coffee & networking start at 7 a.m. at the Coca Cola Roxy Theatre at The Battery Atlanta in Cumberland.