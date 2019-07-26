County Chairman Mike Boyce scored a victory this week in winning passage of his bloated budget and millage rate, which increases taxes no matter how many ways he wants to spin it.
As the swing vote, Commissioner JoAnn Birrell handed Boyce that victory.
Fiscal conservatives may at least take heart by the performance of freshman Commissioner Keli Gambrill, who in her comments prior to voting against the budget with Bob Ott, left Boyce’s budget with more holes than the RMS Titanic.
“Where to begin?” Gambrill said, beginning by answering remarks made by Birrell. Birrell attempted to justify her support of the budget by reminding the audience how the county allegedly faced a $30 million hole last year.
“We all remember the $30 million deficit,” Gambrill answered, referring to Boyce’s victory last year in hiking the millage by 1.7 mills. “We all remember that the millage rate was set last year to cover that. However, that has been repaid. So looking at this year, that automatically puts $30 million more in our budget for us to spend.”
Gambrill then ticked off other expenses from the $14 million in excess fund balance dollars spent on capital projects earlier this year to the $8 million loan commissioners provided for the Cobb Medical Examiner’s facility, a facility that ended up costing $11 million despite its SPLOST allocation of $3 million.
“That comes up to about $52 million,” Gambrill said. “So if we truly have that money, where is it and why isn’t it being reflected and taken off the backs of the taxpayers this year?”
Another argument Birrell used to justify her vote for the budget was that it reduced the amount of water system revenues transferred to the general fund. The budget transfers 9% of water system revenues, which amounts to $20.6 million, according to county spokesman Ross Cavitt. For decades, commissioners have raided water system revenues, slurping them into the general fund to be spent at whim, such that last year there wasn’t enough funds to operate the water system. So what did commissioners do? Why, they raised water rates on customers. Ott has called the transfer a hidden tax, and this wasn’t lost on Gambrill either.
“If we are looking at reducing that transfer, then we also need to look at reducing the rates that we put onto your water bill because this is a tax as well,” Gambrill said, before turning her attention to Cobb Travel and Tourism.
“They are a nonprofit. If we are not going to be funding nonprofits, we do not need to be funding Cobb Travel and Tourism,” she said.
Gambrill said she realized the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia has said the county is legally required to fund Cobb Travel at 2% of the hotel-motel tax revenues from the $3 dollar a night hotel tax in the Cumberland Community Improvement District. Given those revenues were $3.6 million, “we would be required to pay them $72,000, however, currently we have $1.5 million allocated to Cobb Travel and Tourism, which is a nonprofit. … So with those discrepancies and again I think we have revenues there that we’re not realizing, I cannot support the budget,” Gambrill said.
ROADS & BRIDGES: One of the more revealing facts to come out of the budget debate was highlighted by Ott, who illustrated how much the county relies on a voter-approved special purpose tax to maintain its roadways.
The enabling legislation that created the commission refers to the board as the Commissioners of Roads and Bridges, Ott said.
Yet about 95 percent of the county’s transportation department is funded by the 1% special purpose local option sales tax.
“Your roads, your bridges, your sidewalks are all in SPLOST,” Ott said.
The county has over 2,400 miles of roads which require regularly scheduled paving with an accepted cycle of a 20-year rotation on major streets and a 25-year rotation on minor streets. Ott said Cobb’s local streets have a rating of 49 out of 100 and major streets have a rating at 63. To simply maintain that number costs the county about $26 million a year.
What is troubling besides road paving clearly not being a special purpose, Ott argued, is that it is being funded out of the 2016 SPLOST at $15 million a year.
“There is no line item in this budget addressing DOT, streets and sidewalks that show a move to pulling this back to the general fund budget to where it needs to be,” he said.
The point is if SPLOST was voted down by voters, Cobb DOT could not operate and roads would not be repaved and maintained.
An additional DOT issue is the county’s bus system, CobbLinc.
When he was first elected, Ott said the general fund subsidy for transit was $9 million.
“This year the subsidy is almost $20 million for a $25 million operation,” he said.
At a previous work session, Ott said there was discussion about why the transit subsidy was even discussed.
“A subsidy that is almost the equivalent of 1 mill needs to be discussed. Cobb has taken on too many grants and those that are expiring are now forcing the county to pick up the tab,” he said.
PENSION PAINS: The health or lack thereof of Cobb County’s employee pension plan was also spotlighted during the budget debate. In raising the issue, Ott said the problem began when a previous board adopted the so-called Rule of 80. That is, if the sum of the employee’s age and years of service total more than 80, they can receive full pension benefits.
Ott said the single reason the pension is so underfunded is the fact that when the Rule of 80 was put in place, it was made retroactive.
“The rate retirees received was more than they had paid,” he said. “That alone took the pension from being funded at 95% in 1997 to 52% today. A few years back, the board adjusted the pension to a hybrid plan, but that never adjusted the underlying issues. The county is now a few years into a 30-year catchup.”
WITHOUT A LOBBYIST: Cobb leaders announced Tuesday the federal government would kick in $5 million — the lion’s share of the money needed to fully fund the $44 million ramp connecting the reversible lanes to Cumberland — through a grant program.
Ott, who oversees the area, spoke to the MDJ about the grant announcement during a break in the commission meeting after which the county’s budget had been passed.
“It’s been a long road, many efforts by the county and the CID to get the money. It’s a much-needed project. It is a true example of cooperation between the county and the CID,” Ott said. “And interestingly, with some of the comments heard tonight during budget hearings, it was done without a lobbyist.”
The fiscal 2020 budget passed Tuesday night allocates $250,000 for a lobbyist on the federal level.
The county has not had a federal lobbyist since its annual $168,000 contract with Marietta-based Garrett McNatt Hennessey & Carpenter 360 expired in 2016.
Commissioner Lisa Cupid was among those who argued in favor of funding a lobbyist.
“There’s concern about having a federal lobbyist. Cobb County misses out on its fair share of tax dollars,” Cupid said. “When we have no one talking to our counterparts in D.C., we lose money that other municipalities and localities are taking advantage of. They get grant opportunities that pass Cobb County by.”
ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT: In its Friday newsletter, the Georgia Public Policy Foundation took note of MDJ reporter Ross Williams’ article on the Development Authority of Cobb County. Williams writes in that article how the development authority’s grants committee approved a grant of $75,000 to help fund WellStar Kennestone Hospital’s new $126 million emergency department currently under construction.
Titling the item in its newsletter “arrested development,” the Georgia Public Policy Foundation observed that WellStar Health System “had 2016 revenue of more than $1.1 billion and assets of more than $2.7 billion.”
Who appoints members to the Development Authority of Cobb County? Why, the Cobb Board of Commissioners, natch.