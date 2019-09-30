Cobb County Chairman Mike Boyce kicks off the first of several fundraisers for his reelection campaign tonight at Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q in Marietta.
Boyce, a Republican, is up for reelection next year. To date, the only challenger to have announced is Commissioner Lisa Cupid, a Democrat.
“Many people know that I have informally announced my campaign for reelection as the Chairman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners. Our message is simple: Proven Leadership, Proven Results,” Boyce wrote on his Facebook page Like Mike 4 Cobb. “Fundraising is essential part of any campaign. You can contribute on the web site or attend any of the following fundraising events, all of them at Williamson Brothers at 1425 Roswell Road in Marietta.
Tonight’s event is from 6-8 p.m.
“There will light food and drinks and yard signs and the famous car magnets for everyone. I am again asking for your support. I look forward to seeing and listening to you,” Boyce wrote.
The following fundraisers, each one from 6-8 p.m. are scheduled for:
- Monday, October 7
- Tuesday, October 8
- Wednesday, October 9
- Thursday, October 24