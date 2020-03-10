For 34 years, he was Mayor Max.
Max Bacon caught his constituents and Cobb politicos off guard when he announced last year that he would not seek reelection. Out of office for a couple of months now, Around Town caught up with Bacon at Atkins Park Tavern in the middle of Smyrna’s Village Green, the city’s renovated downtown mixed-use development and one of Bacon’s proudest accomplishments as mayor.
So, how’s life post-City Hall?
“I worked for the postal service and retired as postmaster in 2006. But even though I retired, I was still mayor, so I pretty much put everything into being mayor. ... When Derek (Norton, Bacon’s successor as mayor) got sworn in, things changed a little bit more than I thought they would,” Bacon explained. “And it’s been a lot more of an adjustment than I thought it was going to be.
“I didn’t have any real hobbies because everything I did was (focused on the city of Smyrna). I used to race motorcycles, used to play a lot of sports and stuff. But now you wake up and you’re 71 years old and you’re not racing motorcycles and you’re not playing sports.
“And I’ve been single for 10 years. So it’s just me and my dog (Wyoming). It’s been a major adjustment and I’m really a little bit lost.”
While the adjustment has been unsettling, Bacon still has a few dates on his calendar and some ideas to keep him busy.
“I’m still on the North Georgia State Fair board, which I enjoy a lot. I sit on the water authority (his appointment runs through August). I do enjoy that. Once I came off as being mayor, I came off the Galleria and the Cobb Energy Center, I’m off that board, which I really enjoyed.”
So what fills his free time?
“I got some old cars. I got a ‘39 Ford that’s in the shop. I got a ‘40 Ford in the shop. I got a ‘72 Nova (he also drives a pickup truck and a late model Mustang Bullitt, a successor to the model Steve McQueen made famous in the movie). If I can ever get them all running, I mean it’s getting to be springtime. I enjoy just driving around in those. But pretty much, that’s it.”
Two mild heart attacks in 2016 factored into his decision to leave politics, so would he ever attempt re-entry? Not now, Max says, but never say never.
“Last week was qualifying (for May primaries) and I had some calls from people to come down here and qualify, put your name on the ballot (for a legislative seat), they said ... But I’m not there. I don’t want to jump into something else real quick again.”
He also is steering clear of city politics. He doesn’t want his three decades of mayoring to loom in the room.
“I haven’t been to a council meeting. … And I told them they’d never see me back here again … sitting in the front row or sitting in the back, unless there’s something that would interest me, you know, as a citizen.
“I told Derek, ‘Look, I’m there if you need me ... you want to ask me something? OK.’”
While he doesn’t visit council chambers, he wishes he lived closer. He grew up in a house just behind City Hall and likes the idea of spending time in his boyhood home.
“One of my regrets is I wish I’d bought the house when we sold it about four years ago. But I was still mayor and living right behind city hall, I figured I wouldn’t have any free time. ‘Where’s the mayor? That’s his house. OK. I’ll just stop by and see him.’”
That got him talking about his next big project, an autobiography. Not so much about his political career, but more of a description of what it was like growing up in Smyrna.
For instance, he said he and his buddies would meet up in Dunn’s Alley, a dirt alley with a street light. It’s where all types of tomfoolery took place.
He shared an example that involved pyrotechnics. He explained he and his buddies would rig cigarettes to an M-80 so that as the cigarettes burned down it would eventually light the fuse. Each planted their explosive in a different part of the city, then met back at Dunn’s Alley and waited.
“... Then all of a sudden boom... boom ... boom,” Bacon recalled. “And Smyrna only had two police cars. We just watched them with their red lights flashing, flying up the road. We thought that was pretty funny.”
There were other nights of cavorting, climbing to the top of Smyrna’s water tower and one night when his buddies were spotted by police atop the First Baptist Church. When they refused the officers’ requests to come down, it turned into a standoff. His buddies, Bacon said, outlasted Smyrna’s finest by sticking it out until 5 a.m. By then, the officers had gone home.
These are some of the stories Max wants to tell in his book — his childhood through his postal service to his political career — while weaving in a heap of Smyrna history.
At one point in the visit with Max, a conversation ensued when the waiter brought lunch and Bacon struck up a conversation with the man about his tattoo. Later, Bacon admitted, “I’ve got two. I got one when I was 16 and one when I was 70.”
One more date on Bacon’s calendar is St. Patrick’s Day. For years, the mayor showed up in leprechaun attire for the annual ceremony where the water in the city fountain is dyed green. He’s been invited back, so he’ll once again don green pants, green jacket, green shoes and hat and give away beads, but one thing will be different. “Usually, I’d dye my beard green, but I cut my beard really short.”
To see the newly shorn leprechaun work his magic, come to Smyrna’s Village Green St. Patrick’s day celebration at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Despite not sporting a green beard, Bacon promises he won’t disappoint. “I’ll fit the part,” he said.
TAX COMMISSIONER Carla Jackson received celebratory applause during the Cobb GOP’s monthly breakfast on Saturday for being the only candidate in this year’s election for her seat.
“I have to say, I want my tax commissioner to be a Republican,” Cobb GOP Chairman Jason Shepherd said at the breakfast about Jackson, who has been Cobb’s tax commissioner since 2014.
Also at the breakfast was state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, who gave an update on the coronavirus situation and reminded people to wash their hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. In that time, Kirkpatrick said, she prefers to sing two rounds of the chorus from Dolly Parton‘s “Jolene,” although she said other songs work just as well.
Being the first Cobb GOP breakfast after qualifying closed for this year’s election candidates, the event was attended by at least 30 local candidates, both incumbents and newcomers, many of whom took the opportunity to address the crowd about why they should be supported at the polls.
Shepherd announced that Georgia’s next GOP convention is being held in Cobb, and will be the first time since 2001 the county has hosted the state event, taking place May 29 and 30 at Cobb Galleria Centre in Cumberland.