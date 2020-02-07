A fifth candidate hoping to unseat Republican Cobb school board member David Banks has announced their intention to run.
Democrat Tammy Andress, a mother of three and unit marketing specialist for the Zaxby’s on Sandy Plains Road, has announced her candidacy for the east Cobb school board seat
Andress has two daughters at Lassiter High School, and one who graduated from the school in 2018 and works for the U.S. Secret Service while attending college in Washington. Andress uses her oldest daughter as an example of the school district’s potential.
“She is incredibly successful at a young age, and she is a product of the Cobb County public education system, which is why I know that when our children are given what they need to be properly educated, they can succeed at whatever they want,” she said, adding that her daughters are also why she chose to enter the school board race.
On her campaign website, Andress doesn’t shy away from the issues.
Presumably the most costly of her suggestions for the district is the construction of a college and career academy in east Cobb, like the one under construction on the campus of Osborne High School.
She said the south Cobb career academy, slated to open this year, is a great start for providing students who don’t want to go to college and would rather learn a trade or sharpen technology skills do so. But, she said Smyrna is quite a drive from east Cobb, and many students who would benefit from the academy are too young to drive themselves.
“They are providing options for those kids that, for whatever reason, are not on the college track, and I would like to see that happen on our side of town. Everybody thinks that Lassiter and Pope and the schools out of Post 5 are supposed to be high-achieving and that our 100% goal is to put every kid in college, and I think that puts an undue stress on many of the children … who go to these schools,” she said. “Osborne is down there off Windy Hill, it’s a ways to go for our kids.”
(Superintendent Chris Ragsdale told AT the district will provide transportation to students interested in attending the career academy who don’t live in the Osborne attendance zone, but it will be from designated pickup locations, just like what’s already in place for magnet programs.)
Andress said a feasibility study would be needed to determine the cost of, as well as demand for the facility.
Turning to the topic of equity, Andress generally sides with sitting Democrat board members Dr. Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis. She told Around Town that the hiring of a chief equity officer, someone who would ensure equitable treatment and distribution of resources across communities and demographics in the district, would be valuable. But, she adds, “we need to talk about also what we mean when you talk about equitable distribution of tax dollars. How do you define equitable distribution? How do you protect that position from lobbyists, who might want to advocate for things in their post?”
She also said transparency on the school board is vital, and believes board comments, which were banned by a partisan vote in September, should be reinstated.
“Any time you put a barrier between the representative and those who he or she is representing, then you take away transparency,” she said. “People want to hear from their representatives. That is why they are elected.”
At the same time, she said that doesn’t mean board members should be able to get on a soapbox on issues that don’t pertain to Cobb students.
“I do not believe that that platform needs to be used for partisan political issues or things that are not part of education in the district,” she said. “I am a lifelong Democrat … but I 100% truly do not believe that partisan politics has any place in education.”
Andress’ website also calls for a review of incident records to ensure accurate reports of “bullying and aggression” are being released to the community, and for local school control over protected teacher planning periods, an issue she said is imperative.
“It is not fair to ask our teachers to take away from their home life and their recreation time to have to further plan for student curriculum,” she said. “I believe that every school can find a way to protect that time.”
Other candidates to have announced for Banks’ Post 5 include Dr. Julia Hurtado, a Democrat and physical therapist with the nonprofit Shepherd Center in Atlanta, and three Republicans: IT project manager Matt Harper; Robert Madayag, an east Cobb resident and attorney with Atlanta firm Lee & Hayes; and Shelley O’Malley, a Delta Air Lines pilot and Navy veteran.
Qualifying for office is March 2 to 6 with the primary on May 19 and the general election on Nov. 3.
THE STATE OF THE COUNTY IS … County Chairman Mike Boyce is scheduled to give his State of the County Address at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce’s Marquee Monday breakfast this Monday. Doors open at the Coca-Cola Roxy at 7 a.m., with the program starting at 8 a.m. Parking is available at the Red Deck at the Battery Atlanta, and is free for up to four hours. As Boyce is up for election this year, expect an everything’s-coming-up-roses speech.
APPOINTMENTS: Councilman Joseph Goldstein will reprise his role as City Council Liaison for the Marietta Welcome Center and Visitors Bureau, the body tasked with promoting tourism in the city.
The city’s Personnel and Insurance Committee voted unanimously at its latest meeting to keep Goldstein on the bureau’s board. Personnel Committee Chair Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson asked if any council members would be opposed to putting the reappointment on the next meeting’s consent agenda, a list of items approved en masse at the beginning of the meeting.
“Just show me abstaining,” Goldstein said.
“Don’t you have to walk off the dais to do that?” Richardson asked with a good-natured laugh.
Richardson was ribbing Goldstein over the so-called Goldstein gallop, a family tradition started by previous Councilman Philip Goldstein, the current councilman’s father.
Often, rather than simply not voting on matters of which they have a vested interest, Goldstein men have a habit of descending from the dais to watch the proceedings from the public viewing area.
The sight is not an uncommon one at Marietta meetings as the Goldsteins own a great deal of property around the city.
The younger Goldstein demonstrated later at the same meeting that he’s not giving up on the tradition, marching down from the dais when the Economic and Community Development Committee – of which Goldstein is not a member – began a discussion of the city’s two tax allocation districts.
THE BENCH: With this week’s announcement that one-of-a-kind Cobb Superior Court Judge Lark Ingram is retiring at year’s end, candidates are lining up to run for her seat.
Attorney Daniele Johnson, of Daniele Johnson & Associates, has practiced family law for the last 21 years. Johnson said she and her husband, a Pope High School graduate, have been part of the west Cobb community for the last 18 years where they are raising their three children. Johnson enrolled in Widener University School of Law in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on a full academic scholarship, earning her law degree in 1997 before becoming an assistant district attorney in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Cobb Magistrate Court Judge Kellie Hill, is also throwing her hat into the ring. Hill, you may recall, was among a crowded field of five candidates campaigning to be the next Division One, Post Six judge in the State Court of Cobb County.
With Ingram stepping down, Hill told AT she’ll pull out of the State Court contest and launch a campaign for the Superior spot. Her Honor Hill is a native of Jersey City, New Jersey. She attended the University of Pennsylvania where she obtained her Bachelor’s of Art degree in International Relations and her law degree from the Rutgers University School of Law.
The nonpartisan election is May 19.
SPEAKER CIRCUIT: Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Reuben Green is the speaker at the Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club on Monday. Green will be speaking on the county’s accountability courts. The event, which begins at noon, takes place at First United Methodist Church, 56 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta.
RECOGNITION: Among those who received awards by the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club at its recent annual awards lunch were Johnell Woody, who received the Millie Rogers Leadership Award; Rosan Hall, who received the Woman of the Year Award; Sheriff Neil Warren, who received the Trumpet Award (the Elected Official of the Year); and Commissioner JoAnn Birrell; who received the Barbara Hickey Exemplary Service Award.