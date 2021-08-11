Two more candidates have announced their intention to run for the Marietta Board of Education Ward 4 seat held by Allison Gruehn. Gruehn is not seeking reelection this November.
Every seat on the seven-member school board is up for grabs in the Nov. 2 election.
George Darden, a Marietta native, father of two and professor at Georgia Gwinnett College, previously announced his intention to replace Gruehn. Darden is the son of former U.S. Rep. Buddy Darden.
Angie Smith, a Marietta attorney and mother of two Marietta students, says she hopes to build on Gruehn’s success, calling her “a very approachable, extremely cooperative member of the board with both the community and the other members of board and the staff.”
Smith has a sophomore, Ellie, at Marietta High School and a seventh grader, Harry, at Marietta Middle School. Smith said going through the process of establishing an individualized education plan for Harry, who has special needs, has prompted what she hopes to make her priority, should she be elected: making it easier for parents of students with special needs to navigate getting help.
“The IEP process is not particularly intuitive,” she said, adding that her work as an attorney means she has an easier time than most navigating the process. “I can see how this process can be so daunting to parents who don’t have those resources or don’t have the flexibility to leave their job in the middle of the school day to meet with a teacher or what have you.”
Smith serves on the booster club for the cross country team at Marietta High School, is a former West Side Elementary School PTA president and says her experience with the IEP process also gives her important insight into how education systems work. Smith attends Marietta First United Methodist Church and volunteers with its youth program.
And Jaillene Hunter, former communications director for Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, makes No. 3 looking to win the Ward 4 seat.
Hunter and her husband Mitch were among a large group of parents who sent the Marietta Board of Education an open letter in July 2020, asking them to reject Superintendent Grant Rivera's recommendation to open that coming school year exclusively in a virtual environment.
A mother of four boys in Marietta Schools, Hunter serves on the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital Regional Health Board and Marietta’s Mentoring for Leadership Board of Directors. She is the current president of the PTA at West Side Elementary and is an active member at Stonebridge Church, where she serves in the children’s ministry.
AT has previously reported that Alan Levine, of Ward 1 and Randy Weiner, of Ward 3 also won’t seek reelection.
Meanwhile, Ward 2 board member Jason Waters; board Chairwoman Angela Orange, of Ward 5; Vice Chairwoman Kerry Minervini, of Ward 6; and Ward 7 board member Irene Berens say they will seek reelection.
The Journal has also heard from A.B. Almy, an educator and Marietta mother of three, who plans to run to succeed Weiner.
Qualifying for the Nov. 2 elections is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. next Monday to Wednesday.
ENDORSEMENTS: Former U.S. Rep. Bob Barr has endorsed east Cobb attorney Jake Evans in the 6th Congressional District race.
“As conservatives, it is vitally important that we have sharp, tough-minded lawyers like Jake serving on the Judiciary Committee to stand up for our Second Amendment rights, for our religious liberties, and for laws that will crack down on the rampant crime across our nation,” said Barr, who served also as the U.S. Attorney in Atlanta during the Reagan administration.
"Through the Mainstream Media, Big Tech, academia, and corporations, the Left will use every lever at its disposal to cancel conservative voices, and I’m backing Jake because I know he’s a true believer in conservative principles, and he won’t let these powers on the Left intimidate or silence him. Lucy McBath is a puppet for Nancy Pelosi’s extreme agenda, and Jake Evans is our very best chance at defeating her.”
LEADERSHIP: Marietta Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly was elected second vice president of the Georgia Municipal Association at its annual meeting over the weekend.
GMA lobbies on behalf of Georgia’s cities and provides various other services to its members. The organization elects a president, first VP, second VP and third VP.
In the past, Kelly has served on the GMA Board of Directors, the association’s Legislative Policy and Federal Policy councils and the Municipal Workforce Development Task Force.
Kelly served as third vice president of GMA from June 2020 until being elected to her new role.
“Mayor Pro Tem Cooper Kelly is well respected by city officials around the state,” GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson said in a release. “She understands the issues cities face and the important role of GMA in supporting cities. We look forward to her continued leadership in this new role.”
THE PANDEMIC: The Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday lunch was centered around a cybersecurity panel, but before that, Beth Kost, senior vice president and chief compliance officer for Wellstar Health System, updated attendees on the Delta variant surge.
The phrase “pandemic of the unvaccinated” still holds, mostly: 92% of Wellstar’s COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, Kost said. And all those unprotected hosts allow the virus to keep mutating.
The system had 542 infections as of Aug. 6, up from 485 a week prior. On average, each Delta-positive person infects eight or nine others, she said.
Other news: “We also are seeing younger patients come to Wellstar for COVID care — very, very different than the previous surges,” Kost said.
Kost asked for the business leaders in the crowd to do their part to try to get more people to take the vaccine.
Georgia’s paltry vaccination rate (just 41% fully vaccinated) isn’t making it easy for hospitals. Healthcare workers are still fatigued from the last surge, Kost said.
“And so here we are again,” she remarked, summing up the exasperation so many of us feel.
RECOGNITION: Cobb Young Professionals, the Cobb Chamber’s networking and development group for professionals in their 20s and 30s, has named the winners of the 2021 Next Generation Award. They are Allison Giddens of Win-Tech, Inc., and Andrew Dill, of Lockheed Martin.
Giddens worked for small business manufacturer Win-Tech, an aerospace precision machine shop, for 14 years, before buying the company in 2020. Giddens also runs The Dave Krache Foundation, a non-profit that helps pay sports fees for local kids in need.
Dill represents Lockheed Martin to federal, state, and local officials across the Southeast. Additionally, he leads legislative and economic development efforts for Lockheed Martin’s Air Mobility and Maritime Missions (AMMM) and Integrated Fighter Group lines of business, serving as external affairs site lead for production facilities in Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Mississippi and West Virginia.
When cases of the coronavirus began to rise again this summer, officials began using the word “surge” again ... a little prematurely, it felt at times.
Of course, that word has now been entirely appropriate for some time, with new cases in Georgia exceeding last summer’s peak, and hospitals again filling up.
The latest evidence comes from Jim Galloway, the retired dean of political journalism in Georgia, who recounted on social media Monday his experience trying to get a test:
“On Sunday, I booked a COVID test for Monday at Cobb’s drive-thru site,” Galloway wrote. “Was told to show up ‘during normal business hours.’ Arrived at 2:30, but was told to go away. They were done. Dozens and dozens of cars were behind me. Clearly, staffing isn’t prepped for a surge in demand.”
