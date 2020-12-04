Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly is the first to throw her hat in the ring for mayor of Marietta in next year’s election.
Marietta’s mayor and council are all up for reelection next year when Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin’s third term and Cooper Kelly’s second one expires.
She’s already met with Tumlin about her plans.
“This week I had a conversation with Thunder, current mayor, about my intentions to run in 2021,” Cooper Kelly told Around Town. “I’m at the end of my second term, and I have always been a believer of doing a good job in the position that you’re in then seek another bigger challenge where you can make an impact. So I think naturally for me I love the city of Marietta. My husband and I have been here 25 years, raised three kids and have been active since we’ve moved here, so my heart is with the city, so yes, I will be seeking election for mayor next year.”
Cooper Kelly described her relationship with Tumlin as "very good," one where both have mutual respect, something they’ve enjoyed since she was first elected in 2013.
“For me it was very important that I reached out to him first to hear from me as to my desires and intentions, and not so much to get his blessings, but just to let him know out of professional courtesy that this is what I was considering doing,” she said.
Whether Tumlin seeks a fourth term she didn’t know. Around Town has left messages with Tumlin and will report back what he says.
“I think he’s still thinking that through. So it went well. We even had a good lunch (Thursday) as a follow up, so I expect it to be a very respectful transaction next year. Should he decide to run, I don’t know if that is the case, he’d have to answer that, but we’ll continue as normal. I’m mayor pro tem so I expect our relationship to continue professionally.”
So what would a Cooper Kelly administration look like?
“You know, I am really a person of the people, I guess you could say a woman of the people. I think I’m probably the only one that holds town hall meetings. I really like to have open communication with my constituents, and I believe in engaging them on the issues at hand. We’ve made a lot of changes and upgrades and additions, but it’s really been from a direct feedback from my constituents, so I believe a Cooper Kelly mayor platform would be continuing with community engagement, having transparency, openness, through community meetings.”
One area she’s started to focus on but would like to expand is engaging young people from high schoolers and college students to those in their 30s and 40s.
“We’ve had a lot of things happen in our world in the last couple years and our youth have been extremely active, especially the ones in Marietta that are born and raised and graduated from high school or are in college or maybe just graduated from college, and I think their voice is absent in our day-to-day decisions that we make on behalf of our city,” she said.
Demographics-wise, the city has more young people than it does an older population, something she was surprised to learn.
She also wants to continue the city’s economic growth and prosperity, working to increase the city’s commercial business base.
“Marietta has done really well the past eight years,” she said, noting the various awards and recognitions it has received and pointing out how she led the Elizabeth Porter Park project that saw the city recognized with the All America City Hall of Fame honor.
“And I think continuing that type of platform helps us drive economic growth. It helps companies say, ‘Hey, I really want to do business in Marietta. It's a neat community. The people are passionate that live there, and they love their city.”
Born and raised in Oxford, North Carolina, Cooper Kelly, 49, attended North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, a historically Black research university in Greensboro, North Carolina, before earning a master’s in environmental management from Columbia Southern University in Alabama.
She moved to Marietta in 1996, and with her husband Bill, has three children: a sophomore at her alma mater, a freshman at the University of Georgia and a freshman at Marietta High School. In addition to her job as a senior resident manager for environmental health and safety at Anheuser-Busch, she serves as third vice president for the Georgia Municipal Association.
Since the election is in an off-presidential year, there won’t be the interest there is in a presidential election, but Cooper Kelly said that’s always been the case with Marietta.
“We typically have low turnout. I don’t think it will be as low as we have historically seen because there is a certain energy that we’ve been seeing here lately with people participating in elections and especially here with Georgia.”
The mayor and council are nonpartisan seats and Cooper Kelly said she’d like to run her campaign accordingly.
“I think we’ve done a very good job and that’s probably why we’ve been so effective because we haven’t had to work on a partisan level. We’ve just been able to take issues and make the best decisions for the city.
WHERE'S IKEA? As Caroline Whaley, administrator of the Marietta Community Improvement District, spoke of the latest happenings in her CID in a presentation to the Cobb Legislative Delegation this week, state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, had a question.
“What’s going on with Ikea?” Kirkpatrick asked.
Kirkpatrick is referring to the much vaunted Ikea shopping center that was supposed to be built on Franklin Gateway. The development was to be one of the jewels of the city's redevelopment efforts of that corridor. To much fanfare, Ikea announced in December 2017 it would build a 338,000-square-foot shopping center there. Site plans were approved by the city on Franklin Gateway across the street from the city’s sports complex. But the store never materialized.
Lawmakers turned to look at Marietta Councilman Joseph Goldstein, who was in attendance at the meeting, but he said he had nothing to report.
“They own the land, correct?” asked state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna.
“That is correct, yes,” Whaley replied.
“So they’re committed in as much as they still own a big piece of property,” Anulewicz said.
Around Town contacted the Swedish furniture giant's corporate headquarters to see if we could learn the reason for the delay. An Ikea spokesperson emailed the following statement:
"We are in a rapidly changing retail environment and given the unprecedented situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been focused on securing the longevity of our business. To be fit for long term growth, we are creating a new business model to make sure we’re accessible and convenient for our customers today and in the future. As a result, some of our expansion plans may change, but at the same time we are also investing in our e-commerce and services to ensure customers can access IKEA no matter where they are.
"These changes affect our plans for Marietta, Georgia and the timing for construction has been delayed. While we remain committed to the site, we have slowed down the process to ensure we design a location that aligns with our multichannel strategy and strengthens our approach to customer fulfillment.”
THE RECOUNT: Tensions ran high at a cavernous room at Jim R. Miller Park on Monday, where Cobb elections workers were, again, counting votes in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Observers stood behind security tape, where they could watch the proceedings from afar. Monitors, affiliated either with the state or local parties or the candidates’ campaigns, could walk along the tables and look over election workers’ shoulders.
MDJ reporter Aleks Gilbert and Trump supporter Debora Lieb were recording the proceedings, the former with a camera, the latter with a smartphone.
A man approached: “You can’t take pictures,” he decreed, initiating the following exchange with Lieb.
“I was told that an observer can,” she said. The man insisted otherwise.
“No, you can’t,” he said. “I’m a lawyer. It’s against the law.”
“I was told that’s why I’m here, because they can’t,” Lieb said, referring to the Republican monitors, “but I can.”
“There’s no difference legally between someone that’s on the floor and off the floor,” the man replied.
Then the tenor of the conversation changed.
“Aren’t you from the Democratic Party?” Lieb asked.
“Yeah, but I’m also an attorney,” he replied.
“I don’t give a s----,” she said, continuing to record.
“Getting some good stuff?” the man asked. “Really getting to the bottom of the conspiracy?”
Cobb elections director Janine Eveler came over to clear things up: Observers could, in fact, take pictures and video. Monitors could not.
Later, as Lieb was running through a list of issues with the election in Georgia and other states, she said Republican monitors were “concerned about the fact that they’ve not been allowed to check signatures.”
Quick background from Georgia’s Capitol Beat News Service: Trump and some state Republicans have pressured elections officials to “match mail-in voters’ signatures on the envelopes of their absentee ballots with registration signatures as part of the ongoing recount.”
Last week, Georgia elections system manager Gabriel Sterling, a Republican, said that wasn’t possible.
“State law and privacy concerns currently bar the close level of signature scrutiny that Trump and his Republican supporters in Georgia want, Sterling said,” according to Capitol Beat. “He also noted the initial verification steps were open for both political parties to watch, but neither did so.”
As Lieb spoke, an election monitor within earshot — also a Democrat — jumped into the conversation.
“They checked the signatures twice already,” she said.
“You know what Jen? I’m in a private conversation — you stay out of my conversation,” Lieb said, pointing at the woman.
“You put your f------ finger down,” the woman shot back before turning to Gilbert. “You can’t let people spread false rumors. It’s time for journalists to be accountable, and say. ‘That is a lie.’”
Monitors with the Biden campaign or the Democratic party declined to talk to Gilbert on the record.
Although Georgia’s top elections official, a Republican, referred to allegations of widespread fraud as “fantastic claims, half-truths (and) misinformation,” Lieb said “this is not conspiracy stuff from Alex Jones or anything like that.”
Nevertheless, she acknowledged Republicans' fight to “count every legal vote” — the implication being that many Democrats’ votes weren’t legally cast, an allegation dismissed by almost every judge they’ve come before, including those appointed by Trump — may be retribution.
“The Democrats could have just accepted the fact that they lost after 2016,” she said. Instead, “they spent that last four years just raising holy hell. It’s really hurt all of us. It’s made us angry and resentful,” she continued, referring to Trump supporters. “Because we didn’t like Obama, but you didn’t see us going out and trying to impeach him … we just kind of laid low. We were unhappy, but we didn’t behave like that.”
