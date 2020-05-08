Cobb’s political candidates are being made to reveal their latest campaign finances, with official reports due for the campaign reporting period ending April 30.
County chairman Mike Boyce was one of the first candidates to file his latest campaign disclosures, showing he had around $600 on hand at the end of April, having spent just over $27,500 on his campaign from his total contributions of just over $28,000.
Boyce, a Republican, is trying to retain his seat against two Republican challengers in next month’s primary: Republicans Ricci Mason and Larry Savage. The winner of that race will face Democrat Lisa Cupid in November to determine who becomes the next chairman of Cobb County.
Of note in Boyce’s latest campaign finances are donations of $2,500 each from Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service President and CEO Pete Quinones and Aero Atlanta Flight Center President Daniel Christman.
Boyce also received $500 from Barry Teague, Cumberland Community Improvement District treasurer, and $500 from Council for Quality Growth president and CEO Michael Paris, per his report.
Cupid, the current District 4 commissioner on the county board, has yet to file her latest campaign disclosure report, per the county elections website. She had over $96,000 on hand at the end of January, per her last report, having received over $136,000 in contributions and spent just under $40,000.
Mason, an Acworth resident, reported around $2,700 on hand at the end of April, having spent about $8,600 of his contributions totaling just over $11,400. His largest donations were $1,200 from Gondolier Pizza in Woodstock and $1,000 from retired Marietta resident Alvin Rhodes, per reports. Mason also disclosed just over $4,000 in personal loans for his campaign.
Savage, of east Cobb, reported total contributions of about $63,000, expenditures of just over $15,600 and cash on hand of about $47,400 as of April 30. Savage also loaned himself just over $4,000 for his campaign, his report shows.
SPEAKING OF the chairman’s race, fresh off his endorsement by the Cobb County Republican Assembly, candidate Larry Savage has picked up another big endorsement in the form of Sue Everhart of east Cobb, doyenne of the Peach State’s GOP.
Everhart, the former chair of the Georgia Republican Party, told Around Town how she came to her decision.
"We had three choices, so I took what I thought was the best one. Larry's lived in Cobb County. He knows what Cobb County's like. He doesn't like taxes — to raise taxes. I think he's very stable in his beliefs for Cobb, and I think he'll be a stable leader."
Everhart knows Commissioner Bob Ott is not running again but used him as an example of what she admires about Savage.
"Say Bob Ott wanted something and he was passionate about it. I think Larry would look at it and really think about it before he put his handprint on it, and I just think that that's the kind of guy that Larry is. He is not anybody that's just going to, because it's your buddy or because he thinks it's popular, to go for it. I think he will look at what he thinks the people in Cobb County want and what is best for them."
Everhart agreed that not endorsing the Republican incumbent in the race, Mike Boyce, sends a message.
"Yeah, well I don't think Mike has done a great job, and I'm surprised, and actually told him this: the word was out that he wasn't going to run again, he was going to step aside. But he ended up running again."
(As the late MDJ publisher Otis Brumby Jr. liked to say, the only cure for elected office is embalming fluid.)
Everhart's opinion on Boyce is that he doesn't make decisions on what is best for all of Cobb, but with what is best for simply one section of Cobb.
"And I'm not sure that he's a Republican," she said. "I don't dislike him. I don't dislike his wife. I've got neighbors supporting Boyce. I'm supporting Larry, and I intend to see every neighbor in my neighborhood to see if I can get them on board with Larry.”
RECOGNITION: Georgia House Speaker David Ralston gave a shoutout to state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, this week.
“On this National Nurses Day, we pause to thank all those nurses who work day after day to care for the sick — particularly in this time of a worldwide pandemic. We are blessed to have an experienced nurse and healthcare administrator leading our Health & Human Services Committee in Chairman Sharon Cooper and she does a great job of advocating for patients and those who care for them. God bless our nurses!” Ralston said in his Facebook post.
ACT OF KINDNESS: An update to the story of Jazmine White.
But first, a quick recap: White, a mother of two and employee at Marietta’s Hawg and Ale Smokehouse, attended Cobb Magistrate Court for an eviction hearing March 13, the day before Georgia’s chief justice declared a judicial state of emergency. The declaration put a hold on evictions, but White couldn’t take advantage of the moratorium to make up the rent she owed: Hawg and Ale closed that same weekend because of the coronavirus.
The Saturday, April 25 edition of the MDJ detailed her story. That same day, Cobb resident Paul Sullivan drove to Hawg and Ale, which had recently reopened, and left White a tip of $3,000 on a to-go order — the amount she still owed her landlord.
AT was able to get a hold of both Sullivan and Hawg owner Buddy Finethy to get the skinny on the former’s act of kindness. But one voice was missing: that of White, who did not return a call seeking comment before press time.
White has since reached out to AT to say she’d had phone issues but was ready to talk. “Everyone should know about that amazing man!” she wrote in a text.
In an interview Thursday, White explained the fateful day of Sullivan’s visit from her perspective.
“He was asking me in the most casual way about my situation, like he was just somebody who read the paper and wanted to know what was going on,” White said.
Sullivan asked her how much back rent she owed.
“He did it in a way I could never forget, because he was trying to make it seem as if he understood how hard it would be for me to fix the situation like, ‘Man that’s hard, that’s tough,’ you know, not like he was somebody who was about to end the entire struggle in one moment,” White said. “So he was just saying, ‘Good things happen to good people, so just keep focusing and keep trying’ and that type of stuff.”
He said goodbye, and gave Finethy the receipt with her tip on it. He left before she could see it.
“I cried like a baby, of course,” White said.
As Sullivan told AT last week, he called Finethy to let him know American Express had been notified the charge was legitimate, and Finethy told him to come back. White wanted to see him.
“Ever since that day, it’s just like that burden has been lifted,” she said. “He said that it makes him happy to do it. And he also cried. It was like a movie, A movie scene for sure.”
“God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers,” said Rudyard Kipling.
Around Town salutes all mothers on this Mother's Day weekend.