Republican Fitz Johnson and Democrat Jerica Richardson were featured in an online forum hosted by the Cobb Community Alliance on Monday evening. The two are vying to replace retiring Commissioner Bob Ott in the Nov 3 election.
The first question — What are the most pressing issues the county faces post-COVID and what are your plans? — went to Richardson.
Richardson said there are many issues pre-COVID that haven't gone away, listing the Sterigenics plant in Smyrna, the east Cobb cityhood movement and traffic congestion.
“There’s an environmental conversation as well. And with the recent protests, even before — because this issue did not come with the protests — how we address public safety and ensure that everyone feels safe within the community."
The pandemic highlighted existing gaps such as education accessibility, she said.
“The Board of Commissioners could definitely collaborate in a more effective manner with our school board so that we can administer resources more effectively,” she said.
Managing potential budget deficits due to uncertainty over tax collections is another task.
Such topics will require tough conversations with all perspectives needed at the table, Richardson argued, noting how she served on the Cobb School District’s SPLOST oversight committee “and had a chance to witness how bureaucracy gets in the way of getting some of these things done, how personal feelings get in the way of serving the community.”
She called for stronger relationships between elected officials and making sure tax dollars at the state and federal level came back to be reinvested in the community.
“So those are the issues that we will face after the pandemic that I will be focused on and have plans for," she said.
A graduate of Georgia Tech, Richardson has previously run campaigns for state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, and Cobb school board member Jaha Howard.
Johnson, a retired businessman and Army veteran, was also given a chance to answer the question.
“Boy are we going to be busy,” Johnson said. “I will tell you as your commissioner coming out of this the first thing that comes to mind is keeping our citizens safe. Safely trying to navigate ourselves through COVID, and it has hit our community and hit it hard, so we must make sure that the safety of our citizens is first.”
Johnson listed finances second.
“We’re going to have to take a hard look and there are going to be some very difficult conversations going forward about our finances,” he said, referencing the state of the county’s reserve fund and recurring expenses.
Having run several companies, the last worth $200 million with 1,700 employees, Johnson argued he has the experience for the job.
“So I would be sitting down with our CFO, with our director of finance, and ensuring that we are looking out not just for post 6 months COVID. But 5, 7, 10 years post COVID, and I would use my conservative values, my fiscal conservative (values), to make sure that we can continue to keep our taxes low and keep Cobb County one of your best places to live work and play."
Third, he listed growth management as the county approaches 1 million.
“There’s a whole bunch of people who love to live here and a whole bunch of people that want to live here, and I think that's a beautiful thing, but we’re going to have to manage our growth," he said.
To watch the entire program, visit the Cobb Community Alliance's Facebook page where a recording of the forum is posted.
POLITICAL DISRUPTION: Marietta resident and political consultant Heath Garrett Zoomed in on the Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club as guest speaker this week and covered the disruptions our nation is seeing this campaign season.
Politics, Garrett explained, “has become a full-contact sport in our world. And everybody that I meet is more engaged, more frustrated, more angry or more motivated than they’ve ever been before. We are predicting a record turnout.”
The disruptions, Garrett said, include the global pandemic, civil unrest over race relations, the impact of social media and a tweeting president that through all his careers has been a “self-described disruptor.”
“Throw those all together and that’s why I say we are having the most disruptive election cycle in our lifetimes,” said Garrett, whose clients are primarily Republican. His political resume lists serving as chief of staff for Sen. Johnny Isakson.
Also adding to the disruption is the popular vote vs. Electoral College debate.
“It’s a foregone conclusion that President Donald Trump is not going to get the majority of the popular vote in our country this year. The only question is whether or not he can win the Electoral College. And that alone makes it one of the more disruptive and potentially divisive campaigns.
“Many Americans have never heard of the Electoral College. They don’t understand it. It will be a shock, even though it happened in the last election (Hillary Clinton garnered 2.8 million or 2.1% more votes than Trump in 2016), even though it’s happened before, it will be a shock to millions of Americans that the president can win the election by winning the Electoral College."
Garrett said Trump could lose the popular vote by an even larger margin in 2020, but other factors point to the president earning more electoral votes.
“We’re down to 13, 14 states — the swing states … What I’m looking at every day is what are the polls telling me in Florida … North Carolina … Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, possibly Arizona, Colorado and Nevada. I anticipate what you’re going to see over the next three or four weeks is that in those 13, 14 (swing) states, the race is going to continue to tighten and as long as Donald Trump is in the margin of error in at least 7 or 8 of those states, he has an odds-on chance of winning the Electoral College while losing the (national) popular vote.”
Garrett said some say Georgia could be one of those swing states, but “I don’t think so this election cycle.”
He also pointed out the fallacy of relying on national polls.
“When you see a national poll this year that Biden is winning by 8 or 9 points nationally … you can throw it in the trash, because a national poll really doesn’t tell us who is going to win the presidency of the United States of America.”
He said polls are suspect for many reasons, but one is that people don’t want to fess up they are voting for Donald Trump.
“There are a number of people who won’t tell a pollster or will not tell their neighbor and some won’t tell their wives or husbands that they are voting for Donald Trump. We’re asking the question in a different way in a number of states: ‘Given that you’re undecided on the presidency, how is your neighbor going to vote?’”
Often, Garrett said, they’ll transfer their own vote on to their neighbor when answering the pollster’s question.
Another factor affecting the accuracy of polls, he explained, is the transition from landlines to cellphones. “People tend to answer their landline phone, but when they see an unknown number on their cellphone, they don’t,” making it more difficult for poll takers to get an accurate count.
Another disruptor is “we are going to have more votes by mail ... than we’ve ever had. … I think we could be talking two weeks before we’ve counted all the mail-in places like Pennsylvania and some other states."
The state of Georgia is already facing six lawsuits over voting issues, he said. “Presumably, they’ve already figured out that something is going to be wrong and they’ve sued the state. … A lot of close races, including the presidential race, may not be called in the state of Georgia until the weekend after the election, maybe even the following week.”
In other words, Garrett said, “Don’t anticipate the election results being fully known until days or weeks afterward."
Finally, Garrett predicted a record turnout. “We’re talking up to 80% turnout, which is unheard of.”
Election Day is Nov. 3.
BEST OF: Working from home has its unique challenges — your cat walking across your keyboard, distractions from family members or others who share your household, or being caught in a video call in shorts or no pants at all — but in one Cobb County city, it’s better than anywhere else in the state and most places in the country.
Kennesaw was recently named the best city in Georgia for remote workers, and earned the No. 4 spot nationwide, on Zippa’s list of “Best Cities for Remote Workers in Each State.”
Zippa, a job search website, ranked cities based on rent costs and home prices, the amount of laptops or desktops per household, broadband Internet access and the number of existing remote workers. According to the ranking, in which Kennesaw beat out over 1,300 cities, the city’s average rent is $1,233, nearly 93% of homes have access to high-speed internet, and 6% of its population already works from home.