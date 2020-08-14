Deane Bonner has been recovering from an attack of vertigo over the last couple of weeks. When the former head of the Cobb NAACP heard the news that Joe Biden asked Kamala Harris to be his running mate, she felt a jolt.
“Let me tell you, something went all through my body. I’m laying up here when I heard that he picked Harris. I mean, do you know what joy is? I don’t even know how to put it. It was so real. I got unsick for that moment,” Bonner said with a laugh. “Just a rush of joy. I’m thinking to myself, ‘OK, God, you really have did it now. You have made me a believer. Because this girl’s got everything. She’s beautiful. She’s intelligent ... “
With a mother from India and a father from Jamaica, Bonner said Harris embodies what America is all about: a nation made up of many different ethnicities and cultures.
“If I was going to the poll, if I was just a person that really didn’t know as much as I know, didn’t know anything about America, about voting, I would think to myself, well, this is the America I want to live in,” Bonner said.
Think of the signal being sent to young women, Bonner said.
“The message it says to these young kids and these girls in the world is to know that wow, this is certainly encouraging to know that I could be this. I could be all that I could be to reach the heights that this lady has. These girls nowadays can look at Kamala Harris and say, ‘Wow, I can reach the top. I can fulfill my dreams.’”
By adding her name to the ticket, the energy and enthusiasm went from “40 or 50 to 110,” Bonner said.
“She hit it out of the ballpark. Her name to the ticket gave it a home run.”
Cobb Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes said when she heard Harris had been chosen, “I thought it was wonderful because I always come from the perspective of new leadership, of making new strides, and just as a community and as a country, it’s not been that long since women and Black women have been in positions to serve. Having been the first female and African American in both of the roles that I’ve served in, it’s been important to me to show my teenage daughter, their friends and just others who want to do something more than maybe what they’ve seen or they just have personal aspirations to do something that nobody has ever done. So this election of Kamala Harris does that for a lot of young Black girls who want to see themselves achieve or can see themselves as mirror images doing the things that she’s done.”
Holmes said the numerous jobs and roles Harris has held qualified her to step into a new position.
“The position, much like the district attorney’s role that I’m in, transcends politics. Or it should. I don’t think you can take away somebody’s experiences and qualifications just based on party. Whether you dislike her because of the party she’s in or not, you have to recognize the moment that her selection brings, and so I think those are some of the things I was feeling when it happened.”
For Marietta Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson, Harris is family. Richardson said Harris’ sister is married to Richardson’s cousin. She’s never met Harris, but has met her sister and niece at a family reunion. The family views her with great pride, Richardson said.
“My brother immediately called me because he saw it before I did. He said, ‘Did you see? Did you see?’ He said he was in his room screaming and his wife and daughter were like, ‘Are you OK?’ He’s happy because he’s happy for his family to see it. And then I saw one of my cousins said ‘I’m so happy that my daughter gets to see this.’ A generation gets to see someone that we can say, ‘Look, you can do this.’ And so it’s just so amazing to be able to say not just one big in concept ‘You can do this,’ but in reality ‘One day this could be you.’”
It opens a door, just as Sarah Palin and Geraldine Ferraro opened a door before her, Richardson said.
“Once we break that glass ceiling, it lifts up how much further we can go as women, as minorities, and we say we can now go to that and we break through another ceiling, and we just keep going. That saying ‘the sky is the limit’ — We’ve now broken through and the sky has become the limit. There’s no stopping. And that’s just phenomenal.”
Cobb County Commissioner Lisa Cupid said she was also excited when she heard the news:
“She certainly gives a lot of Black women and perhaps other women of color some excitement about her being there and women in general,” Cupid said. “We talk about Black women not seeing ourselves in that rank, but it’s infrequent that we see women being considered still for the position of vice president, so I just think that that energy that comes with her is broader than race. It’s broader than being a Black woman. I just think it’s important for women to see women lead. Certainly it’s important for Black women to see Black women lead and women of color — I know her mother is Indian. I wonder how the Indian community may respond? It’s just important to see when we have minorities in positions of leadership taken seriously as leaders that means a lot to us, but for women, I would have to foresee the same thing when you see another woman be that means you can bring your full self to the table and also be taken seriously.”
IT’S BEEN AN interesting week for football fans.
As we get closer to the month of September, some of the big questions on people’s minds are will we have college and high school games to watch this fall? After all the moves and happenings over the last few days we have finally have a definitive answer… maybe.
Right now, the answer depends on which team you cheer for.
If you cheer for Kennesaw State, well maybe there will be a season in a few months. The Big South canceled all fall sports this week, but it hopes to play them in the spring.
If you are a Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern and Georgia State fan, there is hope. The SEC, ACC, Sun Belt and a few others are pressing on.
The question now is for how long?
The Big Ten and Pac-12 have canceled fall sports. Their medical experts decided the coronavirus and a new issue, myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle which is being found in recovering COVID-19 patients, was too much of a potential risk.
Thursday, Oregon State president F. King Alexander was asked what the Pac-12 sees that the SEC doesn’t.
“I think, probably, reality,” he told the Oregonian.
The most interesting part of Alexander’s statement is that it comes from someone who was LSU’s president just a year ago.
“Logistically and realistically, it’s quite a gamble on their part … a big gamble,” Alexander said. “There are serious consequences if they lose.”
Also on Thursday, NCAA president Mark Emmert made the announcement that there will be no Division I fall sports championships.
“We cannot now, at this point, have fall NCAA championships because there’s not enough schools participating,” Emmert said. “The Board of Governors said, ‘If you don’t have half of the schools playing a sport, you can’t have a legitimate championship.’…sadly, tragically, that’s going to be the case this fall, full stop.”
The only thing Emmert’s announcement doesn’t affect is FBS football, however going forward, that will put extra pressure on the remaining conferences who are still trying to play. The optics are starting to paint them into a corner where it begins to look like money is more important than player safety.
There are still three weeks before any college football games are ready to be played, and there will remain a lot of moving parts.
The same can be said for high school football.
Georgia High School Association executive director Robin Hines was very enthusiastic Thursday night during the High School Football Roundtable on 680 The Fan. He said he, the GHSA and the Sports Medicine Advisory Council are doing everything they can to make sure that high school sports can go on safely. To this point, it’s hard to disagree, but the biggest point he made during the interview, ultimately it isn’t likely to be his decision. Those decisions should be made by the individual school districts. Hines said the GHSA is just trying to provide the framework.
“We’re writing the manual as we move forward,” he said.
One school district that took things into its own hands Thursday was Fulton County. It decided to push the beginning of all its fall sports, including football, back to Sept. 14.
Fulton County athletic director Steven Craft said in a release the decision was made to make sure the district kept the students and staff safety was maintained.
The announcement came after a conference call between many of metro Atlanta’s biggest school system superintendents, including Cobb County’s Chris Ragsdale.
At this point, it doesn’t appear as if there are any changes coming in Cobb.
“The Superintendent meets with metropolitan superintendents on a regular basis to discuss a variety of topics,” CCSD said in a release. “We will continue to follow GHSA guidance related to fall sports.”