With Old Man 2022 giving way to Baby New Year, we asked Cobb residents to share their New Year's resolutions for 2023. For, as the great Nina Simone sang, "It's a new dawn/It's a new day/It's a new life for me/And I'm feeling good."
“I have gotten into the habit every year to find a word that I want to focus on, and so I want to live into that word as best I can. So this year’s word is ‘balance,’ and for that I want to create and sustain balance in my personal and professional life, in my spiritual and physical well-being, in my day-to-day life, and I want to do this throughout the year. Ecclesiastes 3 is, ‘For everything, there is a season,’ but trying to just balance all of that within the seasons of life.” — Rev. Dr. Julie Boone, senior minister of Marietta First United Methodist Church
“It’s to be more positive. Focus on the positive, be more grateful for what's in front of me, instead of worried about what's not. It is an effort to continue to improve myself.” — Cobb Chief Probate Judge Kelli Wolk
“One is to make Cobb County Sheriff's Office one of the best sheriff’s offices in the state, if not the nation.
“Two is to … receive our CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) accreditation this year.
“... The third one I think is just to make sure that we provide the best overall service to the citizens of Cobb County we can possibly offer.
“You always strive … to be a better husband and father and grandfather. So I’m going to work on those things to make sure I’m taking care of my home, and that we build and grow personally as well as professionally.” — Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens
“I've got two resolutions. We’re a big resolution family — my girls, I raised them both to make resolutions … we’re pretty serious about our resolutions. The first one is more family driven. I’m going to spend as much time as I can with my two granddaughters. They live in Houston, so it’s a little bit of an effort to get there, but we’re going to spend as much time as we can with them and watch them grow.
"My second one is more personal. I’m a music guy, I love music, and I play guitar. I try to play 30 minutes every day. I’m already a gym rat. I work out four or five days a week so I don't need to worry about that. But I'm going to try to play the guitar at least 30 minutes a day. That's my goal.” — Cobb Superior Court Judge Vic Reynolds
“Drink more water. Play a lot more with my dog, Dixie (Australian Shepherd). She is woefully neglected.” — State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb
“My New Year's resolution, for our office, is to do what we can do to help fathers get engaged with kids to create a safer environment for our community.
“The research has shown that when fathers are involved in their kid's life and in their kid’s education, that we have better outcomes.
“As part of that, we've started an All Pro Dad chapter at Compton Elementary School. We had our first meeting in December and our next one is scheduled for Jan. 26. And so our ultimate goal is to continue to create more All Pro Dad chapters in Cobb County.” — Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady
“My first first one is that I hope my family and I continue to do well in the coming year. And that we look forward to a year of family get-togethers and making new friends and renewing old friendships.
“And my second one is that … my hope is eternal, and I'm looking forward to forming a working relationship with our new board members and our current board members, and that we can have a year of cooperation, and help improve our already excellent school system.” — Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn
“My resolution is to be even more intentional with relationships and time – really making the most of opportunity, listening better, being in the moment with my family, with friends, with every relationship, and making sure I’m a wise steward of time, choosing between what's good and what's best, and the best way to utilize time so I can prioritize family and friends and key relationships.” — Cobb Chamber CEO Sharon Mason
“I want to continue to be the legislator who can work with people on both sides of the aisle and pass, and have signed by the governor, practical legislation.
“I got some I'm working on, pertaining to veterans, but I’m still negotiating … so I don't want to say too much till you kind of get them nailed down.
“We have new leadership in both chambers, so, got to work with them and their people, see what we can come up with.” — State Sen. Michael "Doc" Rhett, D-Marietta
"My New Year's resolution is to exercise more and eat better — basically just try to be healthier. Start treating my body a little more like a temple and a little less like an amusement park. Cleaner living, eat better, exercise more.” — Cobb Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson
“I’m going to be focused on priorities, and my priorities will be my community, so we have a new city here in Mableton, and I’m focusing on ensuring that it is successful as it gets up and running.
"Also, continuing to focus on schools in the southern portion of the county to make sure that children in this portion of the county have an excellent education. We have Betty Gray Middle School opening in August, so working with the community and the district to ensure that expectations are met in regards to what the new Betty Gray Middle School will look like, so we’re busy this year, and we’re excited about just making sure we keep what’s a priority a priority, and that’s the community and kids.” — Cobb school board member Leroy Tre' Hutchins
“My goal for 2023 is to be more intentional about fostering, rebuilding, and expanding relationships. Those we are blessed to be in relationship with really are treasures, from God, and we should value them as such. My prayer this year is that I’m able to unify, through relationships, to continue impacting and transforming our community.” — Dr. Sammie Dow, senior pastor, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
“Living a healthier lifestyle, full stop ... If there’s any New Year’s resolution I have, it is to spend more time with both of my kids and my wife.” — State Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb
“My personal New Year’s resolution would be to continue to grow in my faith and my understanding of how I can be a reconciler of people, both in my own community and in the neighborhood and in my portion of the nation.
“At 72, I’m beginning to feel the effects of aging, and I’d like to make sure that I’m continuing to grow, not only spiritually, but physically in the energy that I need to carry out that responsibility and that wish that I have to do the work, be a part of the work of reconciliation." — Rev. Raymond Cadran, senior pastor of the Catholic Church of St. Ann
“Put more miles on my running shoes.” — incoming state Sen. Ed Setzler
“I'm not big on resolutions. I don't have anything that I have as a resolution, but my theme for this year is to be more thoughtful and thankful. I usually give themes to the year instead of resolutions, because it's hard to commit to doing a thing. I also want to always work on improving me. So this year’s theme is thoughtful and thankful.” — Cobb Democrats Chair Erick Allen
"You know, it can never be easy. It can never be one resolution. It's always to get in shape and to take better care of my health. But to put even more focus on local issues in Cobb County, and to ensure that the citizens in Cobb County live in freedom.” — Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs
“To be healthy and to try to make life a little better for those around me.” — State Rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta
