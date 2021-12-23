Gerald Ford was in the White House, Jimmy Carter was in the governor’s mansion and Barbra Streisand's “The Way We Were” was the No. 1 song on the radio.
It was on the campaign trail that year, 1974, that Democrat Roy Barnes met Republican Johnny Isakson. Isakson was campaigning for a seat on the Cobb Board of Commissioners, an election he lost, while Barnes was running for the Georgia Senate, a race he won.
“There was a little store down there off Austell Road, and I stopped to go in the store and shake hands, get a Coca-Cola, and he got out of his car, and I recognized him, because I knew that he was running,” Barnes recalled. “And he spoke to me, and I spoke to him, and we stood out there in the parking lot and talked for I guess 30 minutes, and then went into the store and both of us shook hands and saw everybody. And that’s the way I met him.”
(A third candidate with them on the campaign trail that season was the late Harris Hines. Hines, who had recently been appointed to the State Court of Cobb County by Carter, was running to retain that office. None of them knew it at the time, but Hines would eventually become chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, Barnes would become governor and Isakson would be elected to the most exclusive club in the world, the U.S. Senate.)
After his initial loss, Isakson was elected to the Georgia House two years later where Barnes was serving across the hall.
“We became fast friends,” Barnes said. “I would count Johnny as one of my best friends. We did a lot of things together. We did the Galleria together, we did the community improvement districts. We worked on SPLOST together, the first SPLOST (special purpose local option sales tax). And neither one of us ever had a thought, ‘Well, I’m a Democrat and he’s a Republican.’ If it was good for the county, if it was good for the state, we worked together, and that was the greatest attribute and greatest asset of Johnny is that he was liked by all, and he could get things done. And in the final analysis, in politics, it’s can you get anything done or are you just up there warming a seat. He could get things done.”
In those days, Democrats were in full control of the Georgia General Assembly. Barnes was asked how that dynamic impacted Isakson in the House.
“My recollection is that when Johnny went to the House there were only 17 Republicans,” Barnes said. “But Johnny was such a likable guy that we didn't have the partisan differences that we seem to have now. Johnny was a great friend of mine in the House. We would eat lunch together and talk and so (being in different parties) did not have an effect. He was able to get along with everybody. Even (former Democratic House Speaker) Tom Murphy liked Johnny Isakson. He said you need to be a Democrat, but he liked Johnny Isakson. And that’s a good example of how somebody like Johnny Isakson could get along with an old moss-backed fellow like Tom Murphy.”
Isakson would introduce a bill in the House and Barnes would carry it in the Senate while Barnes would introduce one in the Senate and Isakson would carry it in the House.
“We did all of those things and worked together, which should be a model to current folks. You need to work together. You don’t need to fight. Johnny always said there are two types of people: friends and future friends, and Johnny just didn’t have enemies.”
A friend they had in common was the late developer John Williams, which is how the Cumberland Community Improvement District, the first CID in Georgia, got off the ground.
“Johnny and John Williams and I would have breakfast on a regular basis and we were talking. John Williams was talking one day, and he said, ‘You know, we need to do something about the traffic down here.’ They wanted a direct connection over 75, which is now the Kennedy Interchange. So I said let Johnny and I talk. We talked over the next few days, and we both came up with the idea of we’ll have to amend the Constitution, but we can amend the Constitution to allow CIDs to be created and to tax and to do projects themselves, and that’s the way that legislation got started. And then we later had a statewide constitutional amendment so that it could be done all over the state.”
The Cumberland CID, now home to the Atlanta Braves, is the largest economic engine in the county. A 2019 CID report found that CID has a direct impact of $9.2 billion and total impact of $15.3 billion on goods and services produced in Cobb County. Overall, the Cumberland CID has a total impact of $20 billion on the state.
“Johnny and I used to say that 75 and 285 was going to be the new Five Points of Georgia. You know, Five Points down in Atlanta was the financial business center, and we said that’s moving north and let’s make sure it moves to Cobb County and it did," Barnes said.
The pair also had a role in creating special purpose local option sales tax legislation, which is now used across the state to fund capital improvement projects in the schools and county governments.
“Now this was an unholy coalition,” Barnes said, listing the group that got together: Joe Mack Wilson, then chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee; House Majority Leader Al Burruss; Isakson, minority leader in the House; Barnes, Senate floor leader for Gov. Joe Frank Harris; and Cobb County Chairman Earl Smith.
“Earl Smith had come to us all and said, 'We need some way to do some transportation in the capital improvement projects here,'” Barnes said. “And that was the coalition that got together. Al and Joe Mack and I did a rough draft of the bill, and then I went to see Isakson the next day, and he and I sat down and made some changes, and that’s how we came about with SPLOST. It was very close in the House. I passed it in the Senate without any problem, and in the House it was very close, because there had always been a feeling that sales tax had always belonged to the state and not to the local government. The local governments had property taxes, and it was a difficult thing, but we worked it through.”
Isakson and Barnes were also behind building the Cobb Galleria at the encouragement of John Williams. Williams called Barnes one night, having just got off the phone with Isakson.
“He said, 'We need to build a convention center in Cobb County. He said, 'You and Johnny need to figure out a way to do it.' I said let me talk to him. I had breakfast with him. I told him I found an old authority: the Cobb Agriculture and Exposition Authority, and I thought I could take that authority and rewrite it, so he and I worked on it, and he’d send me a draft and I’d send him a draft — that’s the way that came about.”
When Barnes thinks of Isakson, who died last weekend, he thinks of how much they laughed together.
“He liked humor, and we would laugh and cut up at just about everything, and so my favorite memories are humor. I said one time when I introduced him if all Republicans were like Johnny Isakson, I’d have been one. And he got up right after that and said if all Democrats were like Roy Barnes, he would be one. And so I think that exemplifies how close we were and how close our political views were, too. We were both moderates. We were not extremists on either side. I think it shows how our political views were very similar even though we came from different parties. We had a lot of things in common, and we’d always quietly support each other even though he’d have Democratic opposition. The last time he ran, of course, I was out of office. I ultimately supported him and voted for him and contributed to him. His legacy will be somebody that put his state and his nation above his own political ambitions. Johnny didn’t care about getting the credit. All he cared about was getting the job done, and I think that’s the greatest legacy he’ll have, and it’s something that should be emulated everyday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.