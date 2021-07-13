Across the bridge from Truist Park, Republicans rallied at Murph’s sports bar with the head of the Republican National Committee, blaming Democrats and cancel culture for Georgia’s loss of the All Star Game.
“You see how packed it is in here?” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said to the crowd on Sunday. “This is what it should have been like all through Atlanta on Tuesday, but the Democrats took it away. They took away your business. They took away your revenue coming out of the pandemic, and they lied. And let’s talk about who lied. Joe lied. Kamala lied. Stacey lied. Raphael lied. And we are here to tell you the truth. These laws make it easier to vote and harder to cheat, and every American is on board with that.”
The speakers blamed Democrats for twisting the facts about Georgia’s new voting law, which spurred the MLB to move the game from Truist Park to Denver, Colorado.
McDaniel defended the new law, saying most Americans favor showing an ID to vote, agree that drop boxes should be secure and that votes shouldn’t be counted long after an election.
“We are sick and tired of the cancel culture. We are sick and tired of the lies. It is time for us to stand up and tell the truth and make sure that we secure our elections heading into 2022,” she said.
Expect to see a lot more of the RNC as it pushes back on such attacks as President Joe Biden calling the new law Jim Crow.
Republicans are five seats away from retiring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and could take back the Senate through Georgia by retiring U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock next year, she said.
Other speakers included three Republicans hoping to challenge Warnock in next year’s Senate election, Georgia GOP Chair David Shafer and former state Rep. Melvin Everson.
Everson said he grew up in the civil rights era and knew how difficult those times were. Yet the country has come a long way since then, he said.
“This law makes it easier to vote,” Everson said, noting the small businesses that were financially hurt by moving the game to Denver, businesses like Rodney’s Jamaican Soul Food in Cumberland.
Of the three Republicans hoping to unseat Warnock, Gary Black, Georgia’s three-term commissioner of agriculture, was first up.
“Good afternoon, Cobb County. Y’all ready to cancel the cancellers? That’s why we’re here,” Black said, adding, “I am running to defeat the Abrams-Warnock cancel culture and all global enemies of freedom the world wide, that’s why I’m in this race.”
Black, who has been endorsed for the Senate seat by former Gov. Nathan Deal, reminded attendees that conservative Republican leadership could be restored in the Senate by one seat.
“This is Georgia’s seat. It’s not California’s seat. It’s not New York’s seat. And very, very soon it shall not be Raphael Warnock's seat,” he said to cheers.
Next up was Kelvin King, who was raised in Mableton, graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy, runs his own construction firm and is married to Janelle King, a panelist and commentator on Fox 5 Atlanta's "The Georgia Gang."
“Right now I’m a little teed off because of this entire cancel culture, and they’re utilizing people like me to try to spread their message of fear and division and it’s got to stop,” King said.
King named four Braves staff members he sees when his family attends Braves games, saying they’re like family. Loss of the All Star Game hurts such people, he said, before going on to defend the new election law.
“S.B. 202, it went a long way to protect our rights. That’s a fact,” he said.
King said he didn’t know any Black people who are saying they can’t vote because they can’t get an ID.
“Those are lies and it’s offensive to me. It’s offensive to me when Stacey Abrams talks about Jim Crow 2.0. What the heck is that? That’s not healthy. We don’t need that. We’re way past that here in America. Way past that. But you know what though? We do have an opportunity to cancel something, right? We’re going to cancel Stacey Abrams. We’re going to cancel Joe Biden, and next November I ask for everyone’s support. If you get me through this primary I will beat Raphael Warnock, and we’re going to cancel Raphael Warnock's seat next November.”
A third Senate hopeful to speak was former Navy SEAL and banker Latham Saddler.
“I didn’t serve overseas with my brothers to come back to a woke America,” Saddler said. “None of us did. And that’s what we’re seeing today. Make no mistake about it, I tell our team everyday. This is a fascist movement and we call it woke fascism.”
Saddler said the mindset of this progressive left movement is to conform and obey.
“Otherwise, we will ruin your life, ruin your business, and ruin your family, and that is not America. That’s the vision of America that Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock and the left might have. But that’s not the vision that we have for America here folks,” Saddler said, vowing “to win this country back.”
Shafer closed out the rally by thanking the speakers and audience.
“We’re here to support the small businesses that have been hurt by Stacey Abrams and Joe Biden’s lies,” Shafer said.
ENDORSEMENTS: State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, released a batch of local endorsements this week. They include Cobb Board of Commissioners Chair Lisa Cupid, Cobb Commissioners Monique Sheffield and Jerica Richardson, Sheriff Craig Owens, state Sen. Michael Rhett, D-Marietta and state Rep. Teri Anulewicz. Allen has previously been endorsed by Sarah Riggs Amico and former mayor of Columbus, Teresa Tomlinson.
“I am honored and humbled to be endorsed by such distinguished leaders throughout Georgia and the South. This along with the financial support from hundreds of Georgians signals that my candidacy and message are resonating with Democrats across the state. We are ready for new leadership, to expand Medicaid, foster economic growth, and ensure Georgia remains not only the number one state for business, but also the number one place to raise a family.”
SAFETY ACADEMY: The Cobb County Department of Public Safety has opened applications for the fall Citizens Public Safety Academy, a 13-week program that gives a glimpse into the various entities that make up the public safety department.
Participants will get an in-depth look at the organization and roles of the county’s police, fire, animal services and 911 departments.
To participate, interested residents must live in the county or work for the county or schools, be 21 or older, fill out an application and complete a background check.
The application can be emailed to applicants or picked up at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy at 2435 East West Connector, Austell. Completed applications must be taken to the Internal Affairs Department, at 545 South Fairground St., Marietta, by Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 3 p.m. Applicants should also bring their driver’s license, as a copy is needed for the application process. If applicants do not have an email address, a phone number will be required.
The fall academy begins at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 and will be held at Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy at 2435 East West Connector, Austell.
Class continues every Wednesday for 13 weeks, and graduation is held on the final week.
For more information, call 770-499-4100.
