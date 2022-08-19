A parade of Cobb County leaders gathered Tuesday for an evening of fellowship in what turned out to be the finale of a long-held county tradition: Red Rock.
The fete began with attendees circling the driveway of host Bill Dunaway’s Allatoona Lake cabin, "Dun-Inn." There, Dunaway, a former Marietta mayor and longtime drugstore entrepreneur, served up a lesson on Red Rock history.
As the story goes, it was in the early 1960s when a group of civic-minded movers and shakers (W.H. Dunaway, Steve Tumlin, Sr., Wyman Pilcher, Sr., Ernest Barrett and Romeo Hudgins to name a few) thought it a good idea to shed their business suits and gather for a relaxing evening and cookout.
“Years ago when our fathers were a lot younger than I am right now … they thought ‘Why don’t we all get together and cook a steak, cook some King Crab, split the costs and just have an evening? Not a political fundraiser, not for charity or anything like that,” Dunaway explained to the crowd.
“And one of them had a cabin out in the Red Rock militia district, so they named it ‘Red Rock.’ That’s how it started and it went on for a long, long time.”
In those early days, Dunaway and his running buddies (sons of the Red Rock originals, “Thunder” Tumlin Jr., Pilcher, Jr. et al) served as the cook crew. Today that group and others continue to host Red Rock.
As time passed, the original event faded and needed to be passed to that next generation of Red Rockers.
So for the last 20 years, Dunaway and friends have hosted three to five Red Rocks per year with the guest list varying each time. Dunaway and five or six other “hosts” each invite three to five guests. Tuesday’s hosts included Wyman Pilcher, Jr., John Loud, David Connell, Devan Seabaugh, Lindsey Tippins, Terry Pendley, Justin O’Dell and Bobby Tharpe. Close to 50 attended Tuesday's gathering.
Red Rock rules remained the same as the original meetings — the event is an all-male gathering, and, most importantly, a strict ban on political campaigning. In fact, members of public office actively wrapped up in a campaign wouldn’t be found on the guest list.
The reason for the event also remains the same: to gather for an evening of no stress without getting bogged down in work discussions. Simple fellowship.
“We just hang out and have a good time,” Dunaway said.
He confesses he has aged out of being a host; Tuesday’s event was “one last hurrah.”
Over the years, Red Rock has fed hundreds of past, present and future Cobb County leaders – businessmen, executives, commissioners, judges, lawmen, legislators and congressmen — and, surprisingly, always had clear skies overhead. It’s never rained on Red Rock, Dunaway said.
While Red Rock may be no more, a similar event continues with new leaders, a new location and a new name. Cobb businessman and recent chamber chair John Loud has been hosting his own version — called 419 — at his Vinings home. Loud said it’s Red Rock with a few twists, but the goal of giving leaders the chance to get together and enjoy each other’s company in a relaxing atmosphere remains the same.
Thursday afternoon found Dunaway on his way to clean up his lake house after the Red Rock finale. He said he would have gone up sooner, but he was just “too dadgum tired” after the event.
SCHOOL PRAYER: During the public comment segment of Thursday's Cobb school board meeting, resident Alyse Paquette, a mom of three, approached the lectern and asked the meeting to join her in prayer.
The prayer started out fairly boilerplate, asking God to give school board members wisdom, and to help the children learn reading, writing and arithmetic. Still, school board gadfly and critical race theory champion Jennifer Susko made her anger known, waving at the board and calling out in protest at this mixing of government and religion. A cop approached Susko, presumably telling her to let the woman finish.
Paquette’s prayer then took a more prescriptive turn.
"Your grand story has been omitted from public school for far too long,” she said. “And the vacuum of morality and virtue has been replaced by a program called social-emotional learning.”
(Wikipedia says social emotional learning "emphasizes social and emotional skills to the same degree as other subjects, such as math, science, and reading.")
Paquette went on to call social-emotional learning “nonacademic,” prayed for the board to remove such curriculum, and prayed for parents to ask about the “exact lessons that are being taught, including books read and videos played.”
Paquette continued, growing emotional as she prayed for people who “don’t know you (God)” to learn about “the greatest story ever told,” invoking the creation of the world and the death and resurrection of Christ. Then her two minutes were up.
After she left the lectern, board member Charisse Davis asked board Chair David Chastain, “are we allowing anyone to come and pray to their god during public comment?”
One woman in the crowd wondered aloud if she would be allowed to pray to Allah during public comment. Others exclaimed, “separation of church and state!”
Chastain banged the gavel.
“This is public comment. We are allowing the public to comment. We are not editorializing from the dais,” he said, before inviting the next speaker to proceed.
A THUMPING: It’s been nearly three months since the May 24 primary elections. But that didn’t stop Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs from gloating about the failure of two local Democrats to earn their party’s nominations. In the public comment period at Thursday’s Cobb school board work session, Grubbs had the following to say: “Locally, two duly elected officials thought their social activism and anti-Cobb school rhetoric would be well rewarded at the statewide ballot box. Instead, they both received a humiliating thumping which can still be heard today. I know that you are hearing from all sorts of special interest groups from different areas. All that matters is that you listen to the parents and to the citizens of Cobb County. Mr. Superintendent, please stay the course and continue to deliver the strong classroom instruction with proven results.”
Grubbs was apparently referring to school board member Jaha Howard, who finished a distant second in the Democratic primary for state school superintendent, garnering 15% of the vote, and state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, who finished fifth in the crowded field to be the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor.
We asked Allen if he cared to respond to her comments.
"Like most things Salleigh says, I have no idea what she's talking about and it sounds like she does not either," Allen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.