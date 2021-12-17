Cobb Republicans Kay Kirkpatrick and Lindsey Tippins were among the two dozen state senators who signed a letter to former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, asking him to endorse Gov. Brian Kemp rather than challenge him in next year’s Republican primary.
The letter, which became public this week, begins by thanking Perdue for his service to Georgia.
“You made us proud serving as our United States Senator and achieved much success. We hope you will consider running for the US Senate again in the future.
“We are asking you to join us in fully supporting and endorsing Governor Brian Kemp for reelection. Governor Kemp has led Georgia to the best economic time in history while navigating us through the pandemic better than all other states. Our GOP and state must be unified behind our Governor with a positive message to keep Georgia conservative and moving forward.”
The letter ends with “Please consider this an open invitation to hear from us personally in more detail.”
Perdue told Axios it was "kind of funny" the senators thought their letter would affect his decision to enter the race against Kemp.
“This is what career politicians do," Axios quoted Perdue as saying. "They think that endorsements among each other can elbow an outsider out of a race ... People who vote don't care about that. You know who cares about that? Career politicians. ... And that's what's so ironic, ludicrous, for 20-something state senators to send a letter like that, thinking that I'm going to be moved one way or the other."
Around Town asked Kirkpatrick and Tippins about signing the letter.
"We sent the letter commending Senator Perdue on his service and asking him to endorse Governor Kemp as 31 of 34 members of our caucus had already done so earlier in the year. We want to unify our GOP and focus on winning in November 2022,” Kirkpatrick said.
Tippins also cited unity.
"I signed the letter because I think the party needs to unify," Tippins said Friday. "I would say that Perdue would have been reelected in 2020 if we had a unified party, and he, better than anyone else, could understand the dangers of a divided party. I would point out that it was not Gov. Brian Kemp who was urging Republicans not to go vote in the senatorial elections, stating that their vote probably would not be counted."
Noting she remains neutral in primaries, Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs said she understands the senators' point in trying to unify behind the sitting governor. At the same time, “I don’t think it’s appropriate for elected officials to do that because their purpose is to be at the Capitol and represent constituents. And they represent constituents who may be for one candidate for governor or for another, and my question to senators who do that is: Are you saying that because your constituents are wanting you to say that, or are you saying that because of your affinity for one candidate over another? I don’t understand why they would do that.”
Grubbs said she’s received dozens of calls about the letter from Republicans asking why the senators would sign it.
“You know, because of issues in the Republican Party with a lot of fracturing and that kind of thing I can only imagine that their intent is to unify behind one candidate, but I don’t think that’s an accurate representation of their constituents, and I think that it’s unfortunate that they did that, because they’re there to represent constituents. I’ve probably had 25 or 30 phone calls from people, and their response is they don’t appreciate them doing that.”
At the end of the day, Tippins said the same thing that John Beville of east Cobb, co-chair of Perdue's Cobb County campaign said, which is that once the primary is over, the party would unite in facing Democrat Stacey Abrams in the general election.
"I can assure everyone that whoever the Republican nominee is, if I'm living I'll be at the polls to vote for them in the general election," Tippins said.
Eat Mor Chikin: Ever wonder how Chick-fil-A got so big? Dan Cathy, scion of the Chick-fil-A founder and former CEO of the chain, shared some wisdom about competitive chicanery with the Cobb Chamber of Commerce on Monday.
Pulling out a greenback from his pocket, he called it a “federal reserve note,” which is like calling your dog your Canis lupus familiaris.
On Sundays, when Chick-fil-A stores close for the Sabbath, Cathy said he likes to roll up to a Wendy’s for a meal. There, he’ll ask the cashier if they accept federal reserve notes. They’re usually not sure, so Cathy asks to check with management, delaying the transaction another few minutes.
Once a manager arrives, he repeats the question, making it clear he’s talking about dollar bills.
“He says, ‘Oh, yes,’ but by then, there’s 25 cars backed up,” Cathy said to much laughter.
Other tidbits from Cathy that didn’t make our story on Tuesday:
On crypto and other digital assets: “I’m all into non-fungible tokens. Anybody know what that is? I don't, but I want to know more … I’m still in training.”
Before playing a bit of “Joy to the World” on trumpet: “I normally play this at a higher pitch, but since we got so many senior folks here I'm gonna drop it down.”
On being closed on Sundays: “We're only open six days a week, compared to seven, so I tell people it makes our food taste better.”
On the benefit of becoming a Chick-fil-A operator: “An income opportunity that is quite unbelievable.”
ONE IN FIVE: Ah, the holidays. Granted a reprieve from their working lives, families come together to bask in each other’s company, to bake, play board games, watch movies, drink mulled wine and spiked eggnog and … argue?
Yes, almost one in five Georgia families “descend into drunken arguments over Christmas,” according to American Addiction Centers, which surveyed more than 3,400 people around the country.
The reason? Politics, which is “typically the main reason for family arguments over the Christmas period.”
Other findings from the survey: “38% say family arguments involve the presence of alcohol,” and “4 in 5 have at least one extended family member who annoys them.”
Georgians can take solace in the fact that their likelihood of a drunken Christmas argument (19%) is lower than it is nationwide (21%), and much lower than the nationwide leader, Delaware (33%).
“Comparatively, households in Hawaii tend to keep the peace with just 5% of people who said they experience family gatherings featuring drunken arguments over the season,” according to the survey.
RAPPROCHEMENT: Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Rob Leonard attracted national headlines last month for his tongue-in-cheek order banishing all Elves on the Shelves from Cobb County on account of the risk they pose to the “emotional health and well being of Cobb’s young children” as well as “COVID and supply chain issues.”
We are happy to report that after a Camp David summit, the judge and elfin community have signed a peace treaty. Leonard posted a photo of himself high-fiving an elf during the Sleighbells on the Square event earlier this month. "Burying the hatchet," he wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.