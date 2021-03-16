It seems there are multiple players in the Vinings cityhood game.
We reported Saturday activist Ron Sifen had reached out to neighbors to make the case for cityhood and gauge their interest.
That same day, we received word a survey was making the rounds. Signed by Tom Ham, Cullen Hammond and Taryn Bowman, the email containing the survey said “Much has happened in the past few years, especially with zoning issues and increased traffic.
“There have been repeated aggressive attempts at zoning high density, disproportionate commercial and residential developments in and around the Vinings area,” the email continues. “We would like to know if you would support a feasibility study to see what a City of Vinings would look like and to see if it would be a viable option. … Right now, Lost Mountain, Mableton, and East Cobb are all considering cityhood, and Smyrna is looking to annex several unincorporated areas. Vinings would be one of the few unincorporated areas left if these cities form, leaving us very vulnerable.”
Count Ray Gadd, president of the One Vinings Mountain HOA and Vinings Cumberland Rotary Club, as one of the people interested in a city of Vinings.
“I would think most would support a study, depending first (on) understanding the cost of such study, to see what options are available,” he told Sifen in a response to the latter's original email asking about cityhood.
"To be balanced, the study should also include the impact to Cobb if an area like Vinings actually completed the process," Gadd continued. “In terms of would (homeowners association) One Vinings Mountain like to be included in the potential City of Vinings, that would be TBD at this time.”
RACE FOR CHAIR: Pamela Alayon of east Cobb, one of three candidates running for chair of the Cobb Republican Party, is concerned about the direction of the county and country. To change the tide, it begins at the grassroots level, which is why she’s running to succeed term-limited Jason Shepherd.
Alayon, 51, who grew up in New York, lives in east Cobb with her husband William. She owns a hospitality recruiting franchise and has five children. She also serves on the diversity board of the National Federation of Republican Women.
Alayon believes higher taxes, greater density and bigger government are on the way with Democrats now in charge of the Cobb Board of Commissioners. She's also concerned about the future of the Cobb School District with Republicans only holding on to control of the school board by one seat.
“Critical race theory. It’s creeping into these schools,” Alayon said.
Rather than focus on academics and students, the school board has been polarized in the last couple years, bogged down in arguing over such things as whether to adopt a resolution declaring the school system is systemically racist. And that worries Alayon.
“I’m concerned with these radicals that have infiltrated our school board,” Alayon said. “The focus has turned to a narrative that the Democrats are driving. And that’s personal to me because I have a blended family. I have children with different racial backgrounds. Is my daughter supposed to choose her minority side over her white side? Does she need to be ashamed that she's half white? I mean, this is where we’re going and it’s insanity."
Yet Alayon believes there’s still time to reverse the direction of the county.
“We can get (U.S. Sen. Raphael) Warnock out. We still have a Republican governor and we’ll see what happens with that, but no, I don’t believe it’s too late. The Republicans need to gather together and put their efforts toward beating the Democrats.”
Other candidates vying in the April 17 chairmanship election include Lisa Adkins, who chairs the 34th House District and is first vice chair of the 11th Congressional District and Salleigh Grubbs of Marietta.
SPEAKER CIRCUIT: Those waiting for some relief from traffic on the north side of the Perimeter can soon hear an update on a major Georgia Department of Transportation project.
GDOT is planning to spend more than $5 billion on new express lanes stretching 22.6 miles across the top of Interstate 285.
Cobb Chamber’s Smyrna Area Council will host Tim Matthews, manager of GDOT’s Major Mobility Investment Program, for an update on the project and how it will affect Smyrna. The council meets 8 a.m. March 23 at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle, Smyrna.
The $11 billion Major Mobility Investment Program consists of express lanes, interchange operational improvements, interstate widening, and commercial vehicle lanes. It is estimated to be completed in 11 years.
To register or for more information, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Smyrna-Area-Council-9795/details.
APPOINTMENTS: Attorney, mediator, and east Cobb resident Winter Wheeler has been appointed to the Cobb County Board of Ethics.
Wheeler, a graduate of Georgetown University and Tulane University’s law school, was appointed by Chief Magistrate Brendan Murphy. She replaces Alyssa Blanchard, who was appointed by Murphy to a magistrate judgeship.
National Black Lawyers has named Wheeler as a top 40 under 40 attorney, and a top 100 lawyer for 2020.
Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed Cobb therapist Trina Wilson to the Georgia Child Fatality Review Panel.
Wilson owns Marietta’s LIFE Counseling and Assessment Center and is a licensed social worker.
CFR is an independent program administered out of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. It is tasked with reducing child abuse and deaths by promoting more accurate identification and reporting of child deaths, evaluating the prevalence and circumstances of child abuse cases and child fatality investigations, and monitoring the implementation and impact of the statewide child injury prevention plan, per the GBI.
Wilson, a mother of three, lives in Acworth, the announcement says. She holds five degrees — a bachelor’s degree in social work, several master degrees and a PhD in Theology.
“Wilson has developed education programs, consulted with national political parties regarding their conflict resolution skills, worked with professional football and basketball players, actors, mega church ministries and speaks professionally on a variety of topics,” the announcement says.
RECOGNITION: “All About Care: Healthcare, Eldercare, COVIDcare and Gendercare" is the topic of the next Cobb County Republican Women’s Club on Friday, March 26.
A panel moderated by Mark Rountree, president of Landmark Communications, includes Dr. Rich McCormick, emergency room physician; Benita Dodd Cotton, VP at the Georgia Public Policy Foundation; and Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn, a member of the Elder Abuse Task Force. To register and for more information on other CCRWC events, please visit ccrwc.org.
The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Atlanta/Marietta Hilton Conference Center.
The club recently held its annual awards luncheon and presented the following awards for 2020: Mary Aven Award: Marsha Stemme, 2018 club president; Millie Rogers Leadership Award: Sheila Brower, 2020 club president; Sue Everhart New Member of the Year Award, Donna Watson, 2021 club vice president; Elected Official of the Year, also known as the Trumpet Award: Joyette Holmes, former Cobb district attorney; Women of the Year Award: Nancy Couch, 2021 club president; President’s Award: Melinda Pimentel, 2021 club treasurer; Barbara Hickey Exemplary Service Award: state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb.
An Irish blessing for St. Patrick's Day: "May your troubles be less. And your blessings be more. And nothing but happiness come through your door."
