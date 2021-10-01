Outside Truist Park Wednesday night, just an hour or so before the Atlanta Braves whupped the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 to take the team’s “magic number” down to 1, the family of Tim Lee — the man who brought the Braves to Cobb — gathered to remember him.
Hosted by Mike Plant, president & CEO, Braves Development Company, at C. Ellet’s Steakhouse in the Battery, a dozen family members attended the pre-game soiree and celebrated Tim’s life on the two-year anniversary of his passing. Plant and former Cobb Chairman Lee were the men spearheading the once-considered far-fetched notion that became reality: Moving the Braves from downtown Atlanta to the suburbs of Cobb County.
Also on hand were MDJ Publisher Otis Brumby III and Vice President of Content J.K. Murphy, who presented the family with copies of the long-awaited book: “Major League Deal: How the Braves came to Cobb.”
The book, based on extensive interviews with Lee, Plant and others involved in building the $672 million stadium, was produced by the MDJ and will soon be available to the general public. The content originally appeared as an eight-part series in the MDJ in December of 2019. Later, it was reformatted with archive photos into book form.
“I thought it important that Annette and other family get the first copies of the book that details the legacy Tim left on this community,” Brumby said. “This was a transformational project for Cobb and the MDJ felt it was important to create a historical document for future generations to understand the details and how everything came together. Although bittersweet Tim couldn’t be here, it was special to share the first copies with his family.”
The coffee-table-style book that includes more than 100 historic photographs of the Braves, the stadium and its construction will go on sale soon. Details of how Braves fans can get their copy are forthcoming.
Having clinched their fourth straight National League East title, the Braves swept the Phillies in this week’s home stand and are hot as they enter the playoffs. Fingers crossed, the team could be writing its next chapter: Cobb County’s first World Series championship.
And wouldn’t it be something if MLB played its World Series at the stadium they abandoned for the All-Star game?
AFGHAN EVACUEES: Over the next six months, Georgia will be the new home of about 1,100 evacuees from Afghanistan, and about 800 will be taken in by the International Rescue Committee in Atlanta, according to Executive Director Justin Howell.
Howell said that number is almost as many as the organization has helped to resettle over the last 20 years.
But even with resettlement efforts happening so close to Cobb, city and county officials say there hasn’t been any news of refugees moving to Cobb.
Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood, Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton, Maretta City Manager Bill Bruton, Powder Springs City Manager Pam Conner and Austell executive assistant Debbie Antoniou-Connor have all said they are not aware of any resettlements happening within their city limits. Likewise, a county spokesperson said the county is not aware of any refugees to be resettled in Cobb.
Kennesaw officials did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.
Still, MUST Ministries president and CEO Ike Reighard has said if any Afghans or families are resettled locally, his organization is ready to help in “every way we can,” including with securing food, clothing, housing and finding jobs.
LEADING THE WITNESS: Marietta’s own Roy Barnes may be a former governor, but in a courtroom, he’s just another lawyer as far as one judge is concerned.
Barnes is part of a team representing the family of Margie Evans, whose family believes the talc powder she used daily gave her the ovarian cancer that eventually killed her. They’ve taken the powder’s manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, to court in Augusta.
And Barnes’ behavior in the courtroom earned him a little wrist-slap from Richmond County State Court Judge Patricia W. Booker, according to law.com.
Barnes suggested the company’s regulators were asleep at the wheel.
“Do you know how much money they spend to lobby the Department of Agriculture and these other agencies charged with regulating them?” Barnes asked a witness at one point. The defense objected, but he later doubled down, saying it was actually $15 million.
“Do you have any evidence of that?” Judge Booker asked.
“Yes. They put it on their website,” Barnes replied.
The judge then pointed toward where the witness sat earlier, according to reporter Katheryn Tucker.
“Evidence in this courtroom comes from the witness stand,” Booker said. “You don’t have a right to make an outburst and testify in front of the jury. And I will not allow it going forward.”
Barnes said he understood.
“You’ve led witnesses all over the courtroom,” the judge continued. “And they did not object. But I am objecting at this point,” Booker said. “Don’t lead the witness. We’ve gotten too far from what’s appropriate in the trial and in this courtroom. So. Don’t lead. You know how to question a witness without leading.”
Aside from that particular skirmish, Barnes seems to have been enjoying himself, according to that same news report: “He seems to be providing jurors with comic relief, making fun of himself trying to pronounce all the names of chemicals in talc.”
ENDORSEMENTS: Marietta Board of Education member Randy Weiner sends word that board member Jason Waters has been endorsed by all five of his colleagues on the school board. Weiner provided the Journal with the following statement:
"Marietta City Schools is the backbone of Marietta. Jason knows every thriving city is supported by a world class school district. That’s why he’s focused on academic results, school safety and top notch facilities. All 5 current board members support the re-election of Jason Waters."
Waters faces P.J. Hardy for the nonpartisan seat in November.
Marietta Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly, who hopes to replace Mayor Steve Tumlin in November's election, was endorsed by the Asian American Advocacy Fund. The organization is devoted “to advocate(ing) for the civil and human rights of Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, and Native Hawaiians in Georgia.”
“Having served in the Marietta City Council since 2013, Michelle is an experienced leader. She wants to bridge the gaps between different communities of Marietta as well as address the growing diversity within the city,” the endorsement says. “Michelle’s time on the City Council and knowledge regarding the people’s needs is evidence of her ability to make good on her commitment to building a community that would be welcoming for all.”
Suzi Voyles, a Republican candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, has been endorsed by Maggie’s List, an organization that raises awareness and funds for conservative women candidates.
“Suzi Voyles has been a powerhouse within our organization. We have seen firsthand Suzi’s work ethic and commitment to serving those around her,” said Sandra B. Mortham, chairman of Maggie’s List and a former Florida Secretary of State. “As a congresswoman, Suzi will work tirelessly to ensure the voices of the 6th district are heard in Washington. We are excited to be on this journey with her.”
Voyles is a Sandy Springs resident, mother and grandmother, her website says.
Voyles is running to challenge Democrat Lucy McBath. Other contenders for the GOP nomination include Jake Evans, Harold Earls, Meagan Hanson and Mallory Staples.
