The idea started as a simple email.
Former Cobb Chairman Tim Lee and wife Annette wanted to reach out to a group of close friends and supporters to share the latest on Tim’s fight against cancer.
But as the idea was discussed, more people got involved and the message grew from a simple email to a three-course dinner in the confines of the Delta Club at SunTrust Park.
Lee is known as the man who brought the Atlanta Braves to Cobb County — an accomplishment applauded by many, vociferously derided by some. The feat cost him his re-election bid as county chairman.
Lee and wife Annette moved from Cobb when he took the post of economic development director in Habersham County. Around August of last year, he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Chemo, radiation and surgery at first appeared to do the trick, but midsummer the disease resurfaced, prompting another battle round for Lee and his family. He was admitted to the hospital this week, but remains in good spirits and hopes to be released soon.
It was fitting Monday night’s fete was hosted by the Braves organization in the building that Lee helped bring about.
Among the guests were friends, family (son Christian and daughter Angila Dixon sat at the head table), colleagues and the entire Braves front office:
Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk; Derek Schiller, Braves president & CEO; Mike Plant, Braves Development Company president & CEO; and John Schuerholz, vice chairman emeritus.
Among the tokens of appreciation showered on the former chairman were a bat, baseball and jersey, items autographed by Braves players, coaches, executives and the legendary Hank Aaron.
In his comments to the audience, Lee explained the genesis of the evening:
“Obviously, I have some health issues and moving forward it's going to be harder and harder to keep in touch with people that we love. And we started getting worried that there were some rumors out there that my arm was cut off, the dog ate my bones and my wife ran off. But that wasn't the case. Yeah, I'm getting sick. We wanted to know the best way to let people know who had been part of our lives since 1980 ... the people that will always be with us and support us when you didn't need anything. There's hundreds of thousands of people out there who are thinking tonight I could have gotten it wrong, ... (but you're) the people that stood up, stood behind us, encouraged us and made sure that we kept everything on the track. We wanted to recognize that, but we also wanted to let you know how we're doing.
“So what started out as an email evolved into ... let's make some phone calls, then it was a cocktail party until finally it became a full-on dinner. If you ever want to keep something low-key, don't give it to Kellie (Brownlow, Lee's former deputy chief) and Mike (Plant).”
Several supporters took the microphone to thank Lee for his public service. Here is a sampling:
U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson:
I've watched you make the decisions that were tough. I know a little bit about that business because of the business I'm in in Washington, we make some tough ones, too. We also make some dumb ones. But we make some tough ones. And the Atlanta Braves would not be here without Tim Lee.
... I wish I could tell you how many times I met with Tim and he asked me "You think I should do this or that? I want to do the right thing, I don't care what anybody says." When confronted with a difficult decision, he did what was right. ... he built the finest facility and the finest complex and the finest future of professional athletics anywhere in the world. Everybody in the world's coming here to see what we did. God bless you, Tim.
Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk:
You know, Tim, I don't think I've ever met a man of higher ethical standards than you. Really, the stuff we went through together ... I was lucky enough to work 30 years with a guy named Ted Turner. He was a genius and I don't throw that word around very casually. This man (gestures toward Lee) is a genius.
And I don't think there've been many places in life that I've come across a more amazing set of decisions than what Tim Lee made during that time. The Atlanta Braves are forever beholden to you. All of Cobb County is. Fifty years from today, they're going to look back and say, Oh my God, Tim Lee did this.
Former Cobb Chairman Sam Olens:
You know, in elected life, you know a lot of people that are in it for themselves, a lot of people that are looking to get ahead in political office. Tim is the star that always did it for the right reason. He always did it for his community. He always did it to improve his community. And I'm sure that the family wished that he was home more nights than he was 'cause he was going everywhere, right? Tim is the best public servant and God bless you and your family.
Former Cobb Commissioner Bob Weatherford:
You don't understand what this man went through. You don't understand what I went through. You don't understand all of what the naysayers said. Yet, this man had a vision ... People to this day still are complaining about the price. ... and they're like, why did you do that? I said, well, I don't know, if you had $380 million and you could get $1.2 billion back, would you do it? That's what we did. And it worked out great. So thanks for your vision and your friendship.
Thomas Huff, president Aviation Development Group:
I sat down with Chairman Lee — Commissioner Lee, at the time — and rolled out this plan with his guidance to build hangars and develop the airport, build a restaurant. ... the Braves being here is astronomical compared to what happened at the airport. But Chairman Lee had the vision to see how even little, small companies could make a difference. At the time in Cobb County, $300,000 (was what) the taxpayers were paying a year for the airport. And 17,18 years later, it's a $112 million economic engine to Cobb County. It's the Cobb County International airport. And that's because of Tim Lee.
Deane Bonner, former president of the Cobb NAACP:
We had heard about the fact that the Braves were coming to Cobb County. Tim invited Mike (Plant) to meet Deane Bonner because she wanted to know what to do about the Braves in Cobb County. When Mike was sitting in the room, I said to Mike, now, if you are coming to Cobb County, we want some of those jobs. ... I'm talking about the people that we serve every day, the underserved ... From that day to the day the Braves broke ground and we had the Braves here in Cobb County, they fulfilled that mission. They gave our community jobs.
David Connell, former Cobb Chamber CEO and Southern company executive:
First, there was the Bell Bomber plant. It obviously changed Cobb County. And I learned that Ernest Barrett was a great county commission chair and he put infrastructure in this county that allowed us to grow. But as Bill Kinney, longtime writer for the Marietta Daily Journal said, the impact of the Braves stadium will be bigger on the future of Cobb County than was the Bell Bomber plant. And the one thing I've learned in this whole process is legacy is important to all of us. History is important to all of this. Tim Lee has changed the history of Cobb County. It's changed the history of this state. He's changed the history of this world. And very few people can say that.
This Around Town ends with the beginning — the invocation delivered by Sam Matthews, retired senior pastor from Marietta’s First United Methodist Church. Matthews, who has spent a significant portion of his retirement sitting in SunTrust Park cheering on the Braves, has some considerable pull … and isn’t reluctant to use it:
"And Lord, we recognize your profound justice, your equal love and grace for all of your children. Never, ever favoring one above another. Nevertheless, in the days and weeks ahead ... on the playing fields where our beloved Braves will compete. We ask that you lean just a little bit to our side ... and we think that will make all the difference. If not for us, oh Lord, do it for Tim. Again, oh God, we are a grateful people. Amen."