It’s the most wonderful Around Town of the year. Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick gave Around Town a peek into his magic bag to see what prominent Cobb Countians are getting this Christmas. Here’s the scoop:
♦ Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin is getting a plane ticket to Sweden so he can track down Franklin Gateway’s missing Ikea.
♦ Councilman Andy Morris will be getting his own VIP front-row seat for the 2020 Glover Park concerts after he struck a blow against seat-savers who stake their claim before the concerts.
♦ Downtown Marietta property mogul Philip Goldstein will receive a plan to fill the Goldstein Gap on North Park Square.
♦ Meanwhile, his son, Councilman Joseph Goldstein, will find a new pair of tennis shoes for all the times he jogs off the dais to avoid conflicts of interest.
♦ Cobb County Commission Chairman Mike Boyce is getting a budget that does NOT include a millage increase.
♦ Over in Smyrna, former Mayor Max Bacon’s stocking will contain an all-expenses paid ticket for a senior singles’ cruise, now that he has some free time.
♦ Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling is getting a gift certificate to Eddie’s Trick Shop on the Marietta Square so he can pick out some new costumes.
♦ Georgia’s next U.S. senator Kelly Loeffler will receive a deflector shield to ward off all the criticism directed her way.
♦ The jolly ol’ elf is gonna bankroll a book of quotes by state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, because her soundbites to the media are journalistic gold.
♦ East Cobb cityhood proponents, some books on how to better communicate with the public.
♦ Around Town did not see what was in the bag for NRA President Carolyn Meadows of east Cobb, but we assume it packs plenty of firepower.
♦ To the Strand Theatre, Atlanta Lyric Theatre, Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square, et al, a dictionary so we can look up how to spell “theater.”
♦ Columnist Dick Yarbrough is getting an atlas so he’ll stop confusing Montana and Canada.
♦ State football champions Marietta and Harrison high schools are getting more trophy cases to display all the hardware won this year.
♦ The Atlanta Braves will receive a new bullpen so the team can advance beyond the first round of the playoffs.
♦ Santa will comp a free meal to any restaurant in Cobb County to celebrity chef and Marietta resident Alton Brown for bringing “Good Eats” back on the air.
♦ Cobb school board member David Banks will find some strong coffee under the tree so he doesn’t have to rest his eyes at board meetings.
♦ The rest of the school board is sharing a bottle of tequila so they can do shots every time Chris Ragsdale says, “One team, one goal, student success.”
♦ Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes is getting a clone or two in order to make her multitude of public appearances.
♦ GBI Director Vic Reynolds will find affixed to his car a Peach Pass for those traffic-jammed commutes from Cobb to GBI headquarters in Decatur.
♦ To all voters, peace of mind in advance of what’s looking to be a turbulent campaign season.
♦ And finally, to U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson: our thanks for your example as a gentleman and statesman over a long and celebrated career in public service.
“For unto us a Child is born,
Unto us a Son is given;
And the government will be upon His shoulder.
And His name will be called
Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God,
Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace
Of the increase of His government and peace
There will be no end,
Upon the throne of David and over His kingdom,
To order it and establish it with judgment and justice
From that time forward, even forever.
The zeal of the Lord of hosts will perform this” (Isaiah 9:6-7).
Around Town wishes you and yours a very merry Christmas. We’ll be back next week.