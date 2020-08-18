In a blow to embattled Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren, the county's Fraternal Order of Police lodge says it has endorsed his opponent, Cobb Police Major Craig Owens, a Democrat, in November's general election.
Jimmy Stephens, the lodge’s treasurer, posted the following on the group’s Facebook page:
“Between August 5th and August 12th lodge members were given the opportunity to vote for the candidate to endorse for Sheriff of Cobb County. Both candidates appeared at the monthly meeting on August 5th to talk to our members. Videos of both addressing the members were placed on our Facebook page for all to review. On August 5th I also posted on this page for members to check their e-mails for the link to the online balloting. As a result of the voting, Craig Owens received the majority of the votes for endorsement. Thus Lodge 13 is endorsing Craig Owens for Sheriff of Cobb County.”
The lodge’s president, Steve Gaynor, has been unapologetic in his support of Owens, working on his campaign to help him successfully beat his two Democratic opponents in the primary.
Jason Shepherd, chairman of the Cobb Republican Party, claims Gaynor oversaw the endorsement vote while serving as Owens' campaign manager. He said he’s also been contacted by several frustrated lodge members upset by the endorsement.
“They wish to remain anonymous fearing retribution from Gaynor and other Owens' allies,” Shepherd said.
Lodge members he’s spoken with, Shepherd said, “just cannot understand why the FOP would endorse someone who is a member of a political party that has dedicated itself to defunding law enforcement across the nation ... ”
Shepherd said before he was GOP chair, he carried a badge for more than five years with the state fire marshals' office.
“My father was a police officer in Miami-Dade when he and my mother met, and my uncle recently retired after 35 years with the Broward County, Florida’s Sheriff Office. This misuse of the FOP for the political expediency of a candidate whose political party wants to tear down our law enforcement officers and departments reeks of the worst kind of back-room politics. While Gaynor, who isn’t even a Cobb County voter, may be able to manipulate the vote of his members, this stunt will not change the votes of Cobb’s law enforcement community who stand proudly with Sheriff Neil Warren.”
Gaynor told Around Town on Tuesday he wasn’t involved in the endorsement process.
“I purposely stayed out of all the endorsements because of my involvement in a campaign,” he said.
Regarding Shepherd’s thoughts on the Democratic Party, Gaynor, who is a Republican, said he and Shepherd are in agreement on a number of things.
“The national Democratic Party is kind of radical, but that doesn’t carry down to your local races. Just because a person in a local race is a Democrat doesn’t mean they’re going to be as radical as the national party is. Not in all cases. In Craig’s case he’s a Democrat, but he’s a Democrat that's running on a platform that’s consistent with the old Democratic thoughts. His campaign is trust, transparency and truth. He’s just trying to change things as the sheriff’s department and that’s why I backed him.”
Stephens, a retired Cobb Police Police lieutenant, told Around Town he administered the election endorsement vote because he lives in Cherokee County and doesn’t have a dog in the fight.
“We’ve never had a question on any of our elections and I’ve run several of these in the past,” he said Tuesday.
However, “There’s such a strong Democrat-Republican hatred on either side that you really can’t have a conversation between the two," he said.
ZOOM BOMBING: Social media was abuzz on Tuesday concerning a Cobb County student whose school video conference was reportedly interrupted by a hacker showing images of pornography.
Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale told Around Town that criminal charges would be brought against anyone found to be engaged in such activity.
“If a user, whoever that user is, is caught doing something along those lines, there are criminal charges that can be in play. If it happens and it is reported and we catch the perpetrator, they will be prosecuted,” Ragsdale said.
Ragsdale, whose background is in technology, said a skilled hacker can bypass any level of internet security, so there is no 100 percent guarantee against such attacks.
Still, “We have done everything we possibly can to ensure that we are protected against those attacks," he said, explaining how the district's online platform, CTLS, has an added level of security embedded in it.
He also said technical support for parents, students and staff is available through the district's website.
THE NUMBER of new coronavirus cases in Cobb County has flattened some, according to public health officials. But they’re hesitant to advertise that.
In an interview Friday, Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce said public health officials are worried that a flattening case count could be misconstrued as the virus's departure.
“And what we don't want to do is take one, one point on this line graph of where the virus is in state and see it's flat now and then say, OK, and things are all copacetic now and we're OK with what we're doing,” he said.
Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health, is encouraged by what she’s seeing, he added.
“But you know, she does not want to turn this into a narrative (of) we've crossed into daylight here and we're looking good,” he said.
When asked whether he was crossing his fingers for another CARES Act-style bill that would send the county another tranche of money — recall that Cobb got $132 million from the feds in April — Boyce said he spoke to both of Georgia’s U.S. senators and Congresswoman Lucy McBath and urged them to pass another bill.
At the top of his wish list, however, is an extension of the federal supplement to the weekly unemployment checks millions of Americans have been receiving. That supplement expired at the end of July.
“We will not be able to handle the consequences if it is not (renewed) with the money that has (been) given to us under the federal CARES legislation, unless they put more money into that fund,” he said. “We may be the (aid) source of last resort, but it's going to be a pretty small source without some help from the federal government here in the near future.”
Of the $132 million the county got, about $27 million is left, Boyce said. He thinks the money may be needed for a second round of food and rental assistance.
Lastly, Boyce defended his suggestion at a recent meeting that the county allow certain employees to telework even after the pandemic ends.
“I'm … able to do all the things that I can do and more because of the virtual meetings,” he said. “This thing has pushed us into doing things that we've always wanted to do, but we didn't do them because there was a cost involved with it. But the Congress has given us money to do those things right now and buy that equipment that allows us to work virtually.”
DAUGHTERS: On Tuesday, Mayor Steve Tumlin celebrated the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, the legislation guaranteeing and protecting a woman's right to vote. Tumlin signed the proclamation in the presence of the Daughters of the American Revolution.