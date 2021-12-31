As Old Man 2021 gives way to Baby New Year, we asked Cobb County movers and shakers what their New Year's resolutions were for 2022. To quote Nina Simone, "It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new life, for me .... And I'm feeling good."
Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Rob Leonard: "Make an effort to delegate more (and take my wife on a date once a week)."
Randy Scamihorn, chair, Cobb Board of Education: "I’d like to improve my relationship with family and friends, and I would like to continue to improve the Cobb County School System, if not the best in the nation, one of the best. I want to thank the good Lord for the blessings and benefits that he has given me to get through every day."
Ken Reaves, president, Kiwanis Club of Marietta: “Spiritual/Personal: Read the entire Bible in a year. Professional: Successfully move the Georgia Highlands College Marietta instructional site to a new location. Physical: Complete four running road races in 2022.”
Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn: "My first resolution is that I will work to promote that idea that normal Americans of all races, creeds and persuasions will realize that we are all strongest together. We need to move forward together and reject nonsense, together. My second resolution is more of a prayer than a resolution that the Lord will always guide me to be a positive leader for my community and my nation."
Marietta Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson: "Getting better organized so I can make time for exercising and eating better."
Columnist Dick Yarbrough: “First off is to make it through 2022. But basically, it is to continue my conversation with my readers. I hope I make that goal, and they’re the ones that will vote on it. I’ve been at it now for 25 years, but I run for reelection every week.”
Larry Sernovitz, senior rabbi, Temple Kol Emeth: "For 2022, I resolve and dedicate myself to the work of building bridges in our community with others where we can all see each other as sacred and made in the image of God; where all of our students are treated as though they are deserving of an excellent education in an environment that embraces their uniqueness; where we have more statesmen and stateswomen than politicians, individuals who care more about the public good than the promotion of their own careers; where we all work together to lift each other up and recognize that we all have something to learn from each other."
Sam Matthews, retired senior minister, First United Methodist Church of Marietta: "I want to be the peaceful, kind person that I want others to be. I'd like to set an example."
Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, chairman, Cobb Legislative Delegation: “First of all to get through this process with maps that are fair. That would be the first thing,” Allen said in reference to adopting new maps for the Cobb Board of Education and Cobb Board of Commissioners as part of the redistricting process. “A good resolution would be to get through the process without intervention of the governor or the speaker or anyone else that are fair to the citizens of Cobb County. That would be No. 1.
"No 2 would be for everybody to just be happy and healthy. I mean, we've got a pandemic. We’re in the middle of it. I think everybody is doing the best they can to manage through it. I hope we all resolve to be just a little bit kinder to one other. I think one of the things we’ve lost is we say we are a Christian nation – I hope we embrace that in 2022, and we do unto others as we would have them do unto us, and if we can do that then we will exhibit more empathy and more kindness and be better for it.
"No. 3: To do my part in making sure that politics is not a blood sport. Because you disagree with me does not make you my mortal enemy, and I think we all have a part to play in ... bringing civility back to leadership.”
Marietta Councilman Joseph Goldstein: "1. Continue to work, learn and listen so I can make myself a better representative for Marietta and Ward 7. 2. I resolve to play in the UGA Redcoat Alumni Band at the Homecoming game in 2022 (weather and COVID permitting)."
Outgoing Marietta Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly: "Though I don’t typically make New Year's resolutions, I do have a few personal goals and long awaited bucket list desires that I would like to achieve. My personal goal is to read more or at least join the world of audiobooks. My husband and oldest daughter are avid readers and they both do a good job of incorporating reading in their daily routine. I need to catch up.
"My bucket list endeavor is to complete my private pilot certificate. Having always had a slight fear of heights, my journey to become a pilot has been most exhilarating in overcoming this fear. Though, I haven’t gotten many friends to accept my invitation to fly with me upon completion of my training.
"Lastly, I look forward to continuing to do what I’m most passionate about and that’s serving and helping my community. Cheers … to good health, happiness and success in 2022."
Alice Summerour, civic leader: "In 2022 my main resolution is to reconnect with dear friends that I’ve not seen since COVID hit. I also plan to volunteer more in my beloved community."
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs: "It’s probably, try to look at the positive is my big thing this year. Try to emphasize the positive. We get caught so much in the negative that there is a lot of good things that are happening. That is my goal this year: just focus mainly on the positive as much as possible, realizing that we got challenges out there, but try to work with people on both sides of the aisle, friends and family."
Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton: "Spend as much time with Laura and the kids as possible. Get back in marathon shape by year end. Continue to help build the Support Smyrna organization to assist those in need in our city."
Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill: “I hope that people can find their smiles again.”
State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb: "To spend more time with my family and friends and to be thankful and enjoy the bountiful blessings of God."
Shari Martin, president, Cobb Community Foundation: “It’s to get back to my pre-COVID weight,” Martin said with a laugh. Added Martin about the New Year: “If these past two years have taught us anything, it's how important it is to treasure every moment with every person you love. And I've been trying to do much more of that, and certainly plan to do even more in the future.”
"No. 2: Stay in touch with family and friends more. Trying to stay in touch more. Those are the two big things."
