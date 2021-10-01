The Thursday night meeting of the Cobb school board provided both sides an opportunity for emotional release. However, I am a pragmatic man. Mask mandates and COVID-19 have created a confusion to sort out. Are masks protection or merely a talisman?
My credentials are experience and applied instructions as follows:
Navy boot camp training, experience in the use of a gas mask, Navy training in the use of an oxygen breathing apparatus, 36 years of employment in the Facilities operations of a major aerospace manufacturing plant, OSHA required training in the use of N95 masks and respirators.
A common requirement for using all of the above devices is how to perform a “fit test” to ensure that the mask was actually providing protection. The public has received no such instruction.
A second critical requirement is a safe location to put the protective device on, enter the hazardous or contaminated area, perform whatever required task, and finally retreat to a safe location to de-contaminate if needed prior to unmasking.
However, with worldwide COVID-19 pandemic there is no safe area for retreat.
I hope this helps to make clear why the mask mandates are so ineffective. No understanding of a required “fit test” combined with no safe location to unmask mean little or no protection. In my mind, the mask is more of a talisman than actual protection. I wish it were not so but we have the contrary evidence with our recent experience. “Live not by Lies.”
