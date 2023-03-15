Several times it has been brought to my attention that HOA 's might be practicing extortion by placing unreasonable association fines against home owners and their properties. They (the HOAs) tend to put the "squeeze play" on home owners to make them pay fines that they do not owe. Are the rules of an HOA legal in the courts in Georgia, or are those rules just a part of some document composed only by an HOA and used as a method of seizing the property of unprotected home owners?
In my ventures, especially among senior condo owners, I have been told that such a practice does exist. In these times of inflation, I conclude that if it is not against the federal or state laws, it certainly should be. Generally, as people grow into retirement years, their income can be reduced, and if they have purchased their home at a good interest rate earlier in life, it is affordable during their retirement years. However, I have been told that there are HOAs who use methods of extortion to oust retired people from their homes, either by forcing them to sell or foreclosing on their property.
Extortion? Am I using the correct term — or should I rephrase with "greed" and just plain crookedness? Generally, the HOA makes a profit. But what about the home owner? With such relentless procedures practiced by some HOAs the home owner who builds a safe place to live all of his life, becomes a building block for the homeless arena. I protest that this should not be; and should be governed by legal laws, and not just HOA rules.
But again I ask: Are HOAs above the legal system in Georgia?
