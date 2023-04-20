In the article, “Little Brazil” on March 18th or 19th, no mention was made of CASA (the Christian After-school Academy) as an existing service to the Brazilian community. It operates in the Fellowship Hall and Educational Wing of John Knox Presbyterian Church at 505 Powers Ferry Road. For over 15 years it has been providing homework and reading help to children from neighboring schools, which currently are Sedalia Park, East Valley, Brumby and Powers Ferry and has a bus to bring them there. Most of these children are from Brazilian families. Some have come to CASA immediately after arriving from Brazil and know little English. Staff members and volunteers work with these students intensively to help them learn English and Reading. The program provides a healthy snack upon their arrival and then gives help for them in homework and reading. Outdoor playtime is given on their age appropriate playground and soccer field.
Specials are offered each day (Science, Technology, PE, Art and Mentoring/Bible stories) so the students can participate in enrichment activities.
This program currently serves 52 students during the school year and 40-45 students for full day summer camp.
The program originated as an alternative to public school ASP in that is it open until 7pm. The homework and reading components strongly support the children in families where English is the second language or even not spoken at home at all.
If you would like to volunteer in this program please contact Staci Bushey, Director at jkpccasa@gmail.com.
