Letter writer Bob Sabin accused me of using the academicians’ philosophy of using statistics to "prove anything." I prefer to think that I was using facts rather than opinion to respond to Lance Lamberton’s guest column of Jan. 21 concerning government spending. Mr. Sabin, on the other hand, confuses fact with opinion when stating as fact his opinions. His letter does contain some facts. But it is his opinion that the Clinton budget surplus was due to conservative spending bills.
Republican’s Pavlovian response to the facts regarding the Clinton budget has always been to claim credit for those surpluses. I prefer a more nuanced view. While Democrats were in control, Clinton proposed and passed the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1993. The Republican response was to warn of economic disaster because of the tax hike which was only one part of the bill. The measure also included $255 billion in spending cuts over five years. The bill passed without a single Republican vote. It is a fact that Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in 1995. It is also a fact that the technology revolution was in full swing during the Clinton years. All of those events contributed to the budget surplus. I would suggest that rather than using political talking points that give credit to only one party and cast aspersions on the other, we, as a country, might benefit by engaging in a more rational political dialog.
I appreciate Mr. Sabin’s viewpoint. He did acknowledge the facts I presented. He suggested that we engage in a dialog. I also appreciate the Letters to the Editor section of the MDJ. This is an age where Congressional hearings are more like "star chambers" used for political theater rather than fact-finding and where echo chambers of the 24-hour news stations totally distort facts. It is very gratifying when people of good faith engage in respectful dialog and newspapers (a dying breed) offer a format that allows multiple viewpoints.
