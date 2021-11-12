One day I walked through the park on the Square in Marietta and met a homeless man who asked me if I wanted some food. He told me he sat in the park each day and gave out food which appeared to be some applesauce and nutrition bars. He walked on a walker which stored his belongings. He talked about how he praised the Lord and how good God is. He offered to pray for me.
I told him I really didn't need any food today because I could go to any restaurant on the Square and eat a meal. I was not hungry. I gave him $5 and told him to go get a hot meal in a restaurant. I also told him I have never been hungry for lack of food or a place to stay, to sleep or bathe. I told him that I never slept on a park bench or had to sleep under a bridge or was homeless. I reminded him that we live in a country that has many resources to prevent that from happening if you use them to move from homelessness to becoming a person who can maintain and provide for himself a job, housing, food, transportation, clothing and insurance.
I felt that this homeless man was doing a good deed despite the circumstances he was in. He was using his time wisely helping others if they needed something to eat. By doing that he could receive a blessing from some stranger who he met that could change his life as well. He had no job, no home but was sharing what he had been given with others. Anyone willing to approach a homeless man and accept food from him and listen to his reason for doing such a good deed will give him something to make his day better, regardless.
