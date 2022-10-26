I have given much thought to what the Cobb County School District has really accomplished over the past six years. I personally have been a successful public-school principal at Wheeler High School and Campbell Middle School in Cobb County as well as a college professor at Kennesaw State University. I have also had extensive principalship and central office experience in Ohio since the 1970s. I was taught by seasoned educators that school administrators should focus on the 4 B’s
1. Buses or transportation,
2. Balls or athletics.
3. Beans or food service
4. Books or academics
What seems obvious to me from what I have been reading recently in the Marietta Daily Journal as well as watching on the Cobb County information channel about CCSD Board of Education meetings is that our elected and appointed officials have somehow avoided the question when asked whether they are providing a quality education for all students. All means all and not just a few students based upon that school's prior and consistent track record of academic excellence. It is a troubling trend toward mediocrity when only two of our once vaunted high schools recently reported improved SAT scores.
I have seen little evidence of significantly improved academic results over the past five years that would lead me to believe that the district is finally headed in the right direction. CCSD remains a well-managed school system that now seems incapable of reaching academic excellence for all attending students under its current leadership.
H. E. “Doc” Holliday, Ph.D.
Associate Professor Emeritus, Kennesaw State University
