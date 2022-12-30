During this holiday season, there are more than 93,000 female veterans across Georgia who face unique issues and challenges. As a Navy veteran, I created the Georgia Military Women Facebook group ten years ago with the help of women serving in the Georgia National Guard. Today we’re supporting more than 4700+ members across the state.
We’re focused on connecting women veterans with their colleagues, helping our members deal with unique economic challenges, and connecting them with important resources.
This month and throughout the year, our Facebook Group offers a range of support, such as:
Sharing information and resources
Fostering supportive friendships
Assisting those experiencing homelessness and financial challenges
Accessing veteran benefits compensation for service-connected disabilities
Connecting veterans to mental health professionals
We created the group to help women build relationships and discuss specific issues, at a place where they all could show up — online. It allows these women to connect and support one another as they face these challenges not alone, but together.
It’s not all online. We also do regular small meetups around Atlanta and in other Georgia cities to supplement our online community. This month we’ll host an in-person holiday party and deliver cards to veterans at the Atlanta VA Hospital.
The group is uniquely diverse with women of all backgrounds able to find someone there with similar experiences. Ages range from women still on active duty in their 20s to our oldest new member who is 89. The typical member is in her 40s or 50s looking to complete raising a family, and establish a stable home and career.
For many there are challenges to completing this. That’s why conversation is important. I served on active duty for 11 years in the Navy and four years in the Navy Reserves, but when making my transition to civilian life post service, I learned how challenging the task at hand was. I also learned that there weren’t nearly enough resources, for women in particular, who were going through this transition.
We give female veterans across the state a private and discreet place to have exchanges of not just challenges, but celebrate accomplishments as well. The group is female only and limited to women veterans who live in Georgia.
Veterans, especially women veterans, are a tiny part of our nation’s population. Just as we were all volunteers when we joined, we have stepped up across the state to help others.
If you have a relative or a friend in the military, our group can help get them through this tough season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.