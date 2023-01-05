When Nikita Khrushchev was premier of the USSR he proclaimed "We will take America without firing a shot. We do not need to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within."
When the Biden administration took office the first thing they did was to destroy our energy independence in the name of climate change. Since we produce the cleanest energy in the world there must have been another reason.
President Biden then opened our borders to thieves, rapists and murderers along with terrorists and drug cartels.
He then used COVID as an excuse to print money we didn't have, that increased our national debt and the rate of inflation.
Many in the Democratic-controlled Congress wanted to defund our police departments and appoint prosecutors that won't prosecute. The result was crime went up in major cities and criminals were allowed back on our streets. Now several police departments are understaffed and are having a difficult time recruiting new officers.
The Biden Administration required all military personnel to get COVID shots. Many didn't and were discharged from service. Now we have lost experienced military people and the military is having a difficulty recruiting replacements.
One of the greatest strengths of America is the family unit. Democrats want teachers to teach liberal values to students. Its a parent's responsibility to teach their values to their children. Teaching children to be against the family beliefs could destroy families. Destroy families and you destroy America.
Because of the policies of the Biden administration, increased inflation caused the middle class and poor to be worse off than before he took office.
A few years from now a daughter will ask her mother: "Why is America no longer the strongest, safest and most admired country in the world like it used to be?"
The mother, being honest, will say: "We did it to ourselves."
