Columnist Kevin Foley, for his bragging of only delivering the “facts,” might need to get his “facts” from someone other than NPR. If there isn’t any “sizzle” in the president’s persona, it’s because Joe Biden’s flame went out about 40 years ago.
Foley states that Biden is “reportedly mentally engaged.” What a laugh! There is constant video proof of Biden wandering around aimlessly, staring with no glimmer of thought in his eyes, asking for direction, delivering his lines in a stumbling, mush-mouthed manner, and reading stage directions to the public as part of his addresses.
Georgia had a state senator many years ago, Roscoe Dean, who did the same things. He famously delivered a speech in which he gave exhortations such as “Pause for applause!” and “Tell joke now!” Of course, in those times, Sen. Dean was considered a laughingstock and would never have made it to any office outside his rural constituency, much less the White House.
Republicans are just as complicit in choosing the worst representation possible. We lived through four years of it in the White House. The current GOP stars continue the tradition. Herschel Walker often sounds like he suffered a few too many blows to the head from a stray football. The clinically combative Marjorie Taylor Greene incinerates any hope of productive work with each new public appearance.
In my opinion, both parties should be ashamed for encouraging the careers of all these incompetents. We Americans must speak up with our votes and send the incompetents home where they can get the care they need – and we can start getting the representation we deserve.
