A year that saw the Atlanta Braves become world champs and the University of Georgia wrench college football domination away from the cursed Red Elephants of Alabama turned out to be a little bittersweet for me. That sounds somewhat strange coming from a guy who bleeds red, black and navy blue. I should have been ecstatic but the ultimate feats accomplished by my two favorite teams sadly left me just a little bit misty-eyed. The reason – daddy didn’t get to see it.
Daddy was the ultimate loyal fan. He would watch every second of every Braves game that came on television over the course of their 162 game schedule. Well, maybe later on in his life he might have occasionally dozed off during those west coast games that didn’t finish until after midnight. Nonetheless he loved his Braves even when they were down and out in the long years between 1966 and the early 1990’s. He was rewarded for that loyalty and absolutely reveled in the run of division titles that included a World Series win in 1995. He and I loved to chat after the games to break down what went right and what went wrong. It’s one of the things I miss most.
He would have been on cloud nine in 2021 when the Braves won another World Series. He would still have been on that high as football season was progressing and the Georgia Bulldogs were marching through their schedule in roughshod manner. He would have had a conniption fit when Alabama won the SEC title game but would have been resolute in his belief that the Bulldogs would make amends. The win over Michigan would have buoyed that belief and then on January 10 th his belief would have been validated when the Dogs dominated.
Two trips to cloud nine in one year.
I remember quite clearly an example of Daddy’s love of the UGA Bulldogs. We would spend days fixing a dove field for opening day which was typically a Saturday in early September. Invariably Georgia would be playing that same day. Even though we had sweated and groaned through the hot process of getting that dove field ready daddy would climb out of his blind, ease down to the truck and flip on the radio to see how the Dogs were doing. If they were struggling he’d stick with them even if the shots were ringing out hot and heavy in the dove field.
He loved listening to Larry Munson and pulling for his Dogs. He forever basked in the memories of Herschel Walker and the accomplishments of the 1980 squad.
Daddy’s love of sports and loyalty to his two teams got handed down to me. I suppose you could say I was radicalized. That process took place over the years in a lot of different forms. When Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium was being built daddy took us to see it. When the Braves began play there in 1966 we went to the games. Before that he’d taken us to see the Atlanta Crackers play at old Ponce de Leon Park. I still remember that big magnolia tree in right-center field and how green the grass was on the infield. I was hooked.
Back a few years ago he and I went to the Braves spring training camp. We spent several days just watching batting practice, infield practice, intra-squad games and games against other teams. I remember how he marveled at the crack of bat meeting ball when some of the power hitters ripped towering shots over the outfield wall. He was a purist.
Daddy was also my first coach. He taught me everything from how to field
ground balls to avoiding a tag with a hook slide. I learned the subtle nuances of baseball at his knee and by his side and my life has been made better through those lessons.
I guess you could say I’m a chip off the old block. I’ve watched the Braves and the Bulldogs through thick and thin never losing faith. So complete was my radicalization that on the night of October 1 st 1976 I spent the night in the floorboard of a Volkswagen van on the railroad tracks outside of Sanford Stadium. On October 2nd I watched Georgia demolish Alabama 21-0 from those very tracks (this was before the stadium was enclosed on that end) and gladly threw rocks at anyone who was brave enough to claim they were for the Crimson Tide.
So yeah, Daddy would have been in hog heaven this past year and I will be forever sad that he missed it. My only condolence is that they probably have really nice big screen televisions inside St. Peter’s gated community and that he got to watch everything with his old buddies.
