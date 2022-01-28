In Lance Lamberton’s opinion piece on Jan. 21, he was quite ingenious when comparing spending by our local county government with the experience of President Reagan and The Grace Commission in the 1980s. Since I was an employee of the federal government during that time, I wish to offer a counter viewpoint. Mr. Lamberton stated that the Grace Commission provided the president with the ability to root our $400 billion in waste, fraud, and abuse. My question to him is to tell me how that prevented the administration from expanding the federal government?
In fact, a simple Google search tells us that Reagan took the government from a deficit of $78.9 billion at the beginning of his administration to $152 billion at the end of it. George H. W. Bush took it to $290 billion while Bill Clinton left office with a $198 billion surplus. George W. Bush went from Clinton’s surplus to a federal deficit of about 1.4 trillion! Finally, the Obama administration reduced the deficit by more than half to $584 billion, according to Politifact.
I know that Mr. Lamberton likes to point to reasons to accuse Democrats of being big-spending liberals. But facts are facts. I will let voters judge the facts based on the facts. I will also acknowledge that economic policy is a very difficult area and writing opinion pieces based on only one data point might win approval from readers. But please do not allow one politically driven bit of data to sway one without considering other viewpoints. Your paper’s Letters to the Editor provide a great forum for point and counterpoint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.