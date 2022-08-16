As an educator and mother of three school aged children, I am excited to welcome teachers and students across the state of Georgia back to school and wish them the best academic year yet. Across the state, teachers are returning to classrooms for the 2022-2023 school year and the most recent state test scores show some growth from last year. That is some good news for teachers and students and that deserves to be celebrated. I am hopeful about the progress that Georgia’s teachers and students have made over the last two years despite the many challenges that arose. But here is what we are not celebrating. Academic performance across the state is below pre-pandemic levels and even worse, we are still using a high stakes test that fails to provide educators and parents with the information they need to support students and teachers to fill the necessary learning gaps.
When schools were abruptly required to shift from in-person learning to virtual learning, no one could quite articulate what that would mean for our schools and students. What we have now seen since March 2020 has been students and teachers constantly adjusting to new changes and challenges that have persisted since then. We should all be marveling at the fact that teachers have been moving student progress despite dealing with COVID-19, teacher shortages,
significant increases in student behavior issues, changing delivery systems– virtual to in-person and sometimes back again–, all while managing their own personal matters. In the midst of all these challenges, teachers still found ways to support students to ensure they were learning.
Also in this moment, students should be celebrated for their efforts in readjusting to classroom settings and recommitting themselves to learning. Our students are warriors and much can be learned from them as they have shown true grit, perseverance, embraced the use of technology, and flexibility at such a young age. This is empirical evidence we must use to move our education system away from delivering a telegram education to this TikTok generation. Students have demonstrated their readiness to learn in an environment that is more reflective of the world we live in. Our teaching and learning and the way we assess them must also reflect the world we live in. Period.
Regarding the recent GA Milestones scores, research has shown at this rate, it will take several years to return to pre-pandemic achievement levels but once we are there, we still have so much further to go.
In order for us to continue moving the needle forward, there are some critical points for educators and school leaders to consider.
1. First, we must listen to teachers about the support they need to be successful in the classroom. That must include reducing paperwork and the number of meetings that don’t lead to student progress or valuable professional learning.
2. Second, with the release of these scores, it is incumbent upon school leaders and teachers to use the data to provide meaningful, specific interventions in areas of need for students. Receiving test scores once school is over and having no intentional efforts in place to address areas of growth for students or teachers in the upcoming year is not beneficial. This is the time to use CARES Act and ESSER funds to address those areas of need. It is why leadership from the Department of Education in this area is so critical.
3. In addition to teacher and student academic support, we must never lose sight of the mental health needs of students and educators now more than ever. A focus on intentional and well-planned mental health strategies, interventions, and lessons are critical as we continue to recover from and overcome the challenges of the last two years. It is the sustainable solution that can only lead to more success outcomes. It is imperative that we embed these supports throughout the school day as well as provide them outside of school hours.
4. The final point is to communicate clearly to parents so all parties understand where our children may have gaps and engage parents to help ensure students get the support they need in school and at home.
Until we begin the conversation about a whole new assessment that truly gives us data we can use in real time, implementing these four key solutions is vital to closing achievement gaps and supporting teachers in ways they need it most. I call on the current State Superintendent to embrace these solutions and create opportunities to offer guidance to districts in meaningful ways. Our teachers need a voice. Our students and parents need support. Our education system needs leadership.
