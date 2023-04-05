It is with much disappointment that I learned that the bill making antisemitism part of Georgia’s hate crime laws did not pass this year’s session of the state legislature. Many of our state leaders missed an opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with Georgia’s Jewish community.
Now that that the 2023 legislative session has ended its work for the year, it is appropriate to ask: What’s Next?
Let’s utilize the rest of 2023 to understand how truly connected Jews and Christians are, thus reducing antisemitism.
The Jewish Christian linkage is historic and tenacious. Let’s begin by stating the obvious: Jesus lived a fully Jewish life. This began in his infancy, when he was entered into the Jewish covenant with traditional male circumcision and continued through his education as a child concerning the Hebrew Bible, his observance of Jewish holidays, kosher dietary requirements, and much more. He became so knowledgeable that as an adult he was called, Rabbi, My Teacher. His followers asked him detailed Jewish religious questions and followed his guidance.
Jesus’ family and his apostles, including Paul and Peter, were all Jewish. It is vitally important for Christians to appreciate these shared religious connections. When Christianity began, it utilized the Hebrew Bible as the foundation of its scriptures. In many spiritual ways, Judaism is the mother which helped birth Christianity. These shared traditions enrich both our faiths.
Holy week is an excellent example of this dynamic. Passover is one of the most significant holidays in the Jewish year. It represents a new spring season and a renewal of faith. It is celebrated by having a ceremonial dinner on the evening of the holiday called a Seder. The main elements of that meal include eating matzah, unleavened bread, and drinking a blessed wine. Both of these symbols have a deep and historic meaning. The unleavened bread spoke about God saving the ancient Hebrews from slavery in Egypt. The wine was an acknowledgment of the freedom brought about by the Exodus from Egypt.
Imagine the Jews living at the time of Jesus living under Roman domination. The symbols of the bread and wine were powerful for them. I’m sure that some wondered if God would intervene on their behalf. Jesus and his followers were quite aware of the potency of these symbols. They added their own interpretations to them. This festive and meaningful meal became the basis of the Lord’s Supper. Many of the themes expressed during Passover are relevant to Easter as well.
We are all grateful for Spring, we are thankful for the belief that God does intervene in history and will help us in times of turmoil and disaster. The knowledge of Jesus’ Jewish background can greatly enhance the faith of Christian believers as they appreciate the foundations and origins of many of their beliefs and practices. Similarly, the Jewish community can get a greater awareness of our shared traditions with our Christian brothers and sisters when we appreciate our linked history.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful to live in a society where we don’t have to pass laws about hate and prejudice because people aren’t practicing it any longer? The best lesson from the Jewish and Christian scriptures was taught to Jesus as a young child in his religious upbringing, taken directly from the book of Leviticus. It is straightforward and simple, “Love Your neighbor as Yourself.”
Have a happy and meaningful Passover and Easter.
