I felt compelled to follow up with a rebuttal to the article titled, "Perdue will be a Trump minion," printed Dec. 28. I was always told by my parents that before you open your mouth and before you put a thought down on paper, you must first and foremost, portray the truth and represent the facts accurately; one should also embrace reason and resist name-calling. Unfortunately, the gentleman did absolutely none of the aforementioned.
The article states "easy access to overturning legitimate election results is his (Trump's) juvenile, heavy-handed chicanery. The author did not specify the facts which represented the chicanery. I doubt it was anything comparable to the ridiculously pathetic withdrawal of our troops in Afghanistan, resulting in Americans being tortured and murdered.
The article suggests Perdue would be a Trump minion. I'm not sure it would be a bad thing to follow the Trump policies since Trump, before COVID-19, gave us the lowest unemployment in 50 years of 3.5%. He also gave us a GDP of 3% ... higher than Obama's GDP of 1.0% and 2.1% at its peak. He also gave us a wage earners increase of 3.1% ... when Obama had it at a dismal 0.8%. So I would not be terribly opposed to Perdue following Trump's policies. Especially when Biden has inflation at 6.8%, the highest in 30 years.
But the kicker in all this is when the author states that Perdue "was a do-nothing senator who had no original ideas or real relationships with the majority of the electorate." Senator Perdue sponsored and cosponsored 26 bills ... let me repeat 26 bills, seven of which were bipartisan ... which meant he was able to reach across the aisle and work with the Democratic senators. We need to follow the facts, seek the truth, and practice reason when indulging in political discussions.
