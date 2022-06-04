A great deal has been said and written recently about abortions, thanks to the unprecedented leak regarding a possible upcoming ruling from the U. S. Supreme Court. Perhaps we should view this matter from a different perspective.
During the last couple of years in the Metro Atlanta area, a person killed a woman who was carrying an unborn baby. That person was charged with two counts of murder: one for killing the woman and one for killing the unborn baby.
On the other hand, every day all across America doctors are killing hundreds of unborn babies by performing abortions. These doctors get paid for this action and go free. It seems logical that the same law should be applicable in both these situations. Murder is murder — and a life is taken — regardless of the method used to accomplish this heinous act.
There should be no distinction made between the two scenarios described above as far as the law is concerned. The end result of both actions is death of an unborn baby. It makes no sense that one is illegal, and the perpetrator goes to jail, and the other is legal and the perpetrator goes free to repeat the same thing over and over again. A life is taken in both circumstances — so what is the difference?
Nowhere in the Constitution of the United States does it state that women/doctors have the "right" to kill an unborn baby, a human being. Under no circumstances could that be construed as "health care!"
Ms. Turriglio, you're obviously correct, but in today's world, Satan has so blinded the populace with politically correct stuff that we will have to fight baby murdering one battle at a time. The first is to get Roe v. Wade "cancelled". This should actually be easy, since the 7 justices, all passed on now, who voted in favor of it made up a Constitutional right out of whole cloth. (Makes me wonder how they defended that decision before The Great White Throne of Judgement...the same place persons who vote for baby-killing Democrats will stand one day...Revelation 20:11-15.) After that, the laws about abortion will be determined state-by-state, as the Constitution actually said such laws should be. One battle at a time. But no matter. The Right should be fought for, regardless of the effort or cost.
