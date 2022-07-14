Marietta's fireworks finished off in the rain, There were flashes and booms and people running to stay dry.
My Fourth of July started off with the parade, it's a hometown tradition. In fact, it's an all-inclusive parade. kind of like our country seems to start with parties being separated then come together for the common good.
There was fun, food and music at the Square. Then a fireworks show at night. Just a beautiful day.
I marched in the parade and for some reason I noticed that at each intersection there was a police officer and additional officers monitoring the parade. Also, police kindly kept order around the Square. Their presence helps us to feel secure and safe: Thank you.
So very sad when later that evening I saw the news reports of the shooting tragedy; death and injury at Highland Park, Illinois' Fourth of July Parade. The pictures were all over the news. And then Tuesday's MDJ has the story of our parade and pictures. So very similar to the parade site in Highland Park.
So many people and especially children watched the parade.
There has to be a way to stop the violence. We're a free country, so free that a kind lady was giving away cold washcloths to those who she felt needed one while walking in the parade (yes, I got one - thank you, ma'am).
How awful that at Highland Parks parade they were needing and using bandages and blankets.
Glad that we had a good holiday; I grieved for the people of Highland park, they had to run from bullets ... all we had was rain; or maybe it was tears.
