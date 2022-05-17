The Biden Administration is considering student loan forgiveness to replace the student loan payment “COVID” moratorium that has been in place for some time now. In order to not favor the rich, the administration’s current proposal is to exclude forgiveness to those that attended private schools, but out-of-state tuition for public universities can rival that of private college tuition.
Rather than trying to pick winners and losers from public and private colleges and universities, why not limit any immediate relief to those who have student loan debt associated with attending technical colleges and perhaps junior colleges. These are the students that would logically seem to be at the lower end of the economic spectrum and in most need of some student debt relief. As for all others, they should pay 10% of their salary toward student loan debt until the debt is repaid, or for 10 years, which ever comes first. Any debt that remains after 10 years of faithful loan repayments can then be forgiven regardless of origin.
This will reinforce responsibility in the population in general, and the student population in particular. This is especially important in that students will someday be the future leaders of our country, and they need to know that their decisions have consequences for which bailouts are not the solution. Cars and houses can be repossessed for non-payment of loans, but an education/degree cannot be taken from you. Therefore, the owners of those degrees must repay the debt assumed in order to acquire that education, because there is no other recourse for the lender.
