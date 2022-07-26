As someone who grew up with an armed officer in their schools, I would like to take a moment to discuss the article on armed security in Cobb County schools.
Having a School Resource Officer (SRO) did not make students safer. Most of the work my high school’s officer did, outside of wandering the hall, was pull kids for drug testing if he suspected use and enforce student and teacher parking lot divides.
It’s no surprise that the government’s response to an increase in school shootings during the '90s was to funnel billions of dollars into employing SROs. But has it been effective?
The short answer is no.
Since Columbine, the most prominent school shooting of the 1990s, the number of SROs in schools across the nation has skyrocketed. Evidence supports that these officers protect from physical fights between students, but no evidence supports that they stop violence during active shootings.
You may look at that sentence and think that even a little protection is enough to suffice, but at what cost?
Schools with SROs see higher rates of students in In School Suspension(ISS), harsher punishments for minor offences, and higher rates of arrest or referrals. This translates directly to a reduction in academic success, higher dropout rates, lower college enrollment, and an increased likelihood of entering the criminal justice system before adulthood. Students negatively impacted by school SROs are overwhelmingly black, male, and those with disabilities.
A policy like the one detailed in the article by MDJ reporter Hunter Riggall can appear like a great safety measure on the surface. Still, considering the lack of success SROs have in schools, what chance do non-trained police officers have in creating the nurturing and safe learning environment children need to thrive?
Instead of adding more guns into our schools, we need to work toward creating safer gun laws that actively reduce access to dangerous weapons. It’s time we start treating the ability to own a gun like we treat the ability to drive a car and implement mandatory training classes and license renewal guidelines.
This is the best start to making our schools safer, not armed security guards.
(1) comment
This will be considered politically incorrect and racist. The truth many times is. There is a reason the majority of persons apprehended by SRO are Black. It’s the same reason the majority of inmates in our prisons are Black. Is it racism, or are those persons apprehended committing most of the offensive acts? Go back and look at the riots in 2021 in our Blue cities, where the Democrat leaders were not in favor of law and order. Who is committing the majority of the crimes there?
