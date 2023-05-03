Dear Editor:
Last month was the 110th anniversary of the death of Mary Phagan, the little Atlanta girl who was murdered in the National Pencil Factory in April of 1913.
Her lifeless body was found in the basement of the pencil factory by its custodian - Newt Lee- who immediately called the Fulton County Police.
Newt Lee was immediately arrested for the crime, as were a number of other men. All of the suspects eventually were let go: including the man we now know was the actual killer: Jim Conley.
The police and the DA were under a great deal of pressure to charge someone and a few days later that someone was arrested: Leo Frank.
He looked suspicious, the arresting officers would later say. He was also an example of what the South disliked : a northerner, an Ivy League graduate, and even worse.
Frank was a Yankee Jew.
He was so “other” and he was someone who obviously was “not from around here.”
The Fulton County prosecutor based its case on three things: Frank’s low moral character, some questionable forensic evidence; random blood found in the office next door to where Frank worked, and the (supposed) eye witness testimony of Jim Conley, the night watchman at the factory.
The evidence was, to use Frank’s own phrase, a “tissue of lies.”
The testimony of the women who worked in the shop had been coached by the police. Some of those witnesses asserted that Frank had flirted with them. A few of those witnesses would later recant their testimony.
The blood and hair found on the floor of the office next door did not actually belong to Phagan. The coroner’s evidence to that effect was never acknowledged.
Finally, the testimony of Jim Conley was a lie from beginning to end. He changed his testimony a number of times and admitted to lying under oath.
In 1982 an old man, Alonzo Mann, came foreword to acknowledge that he had been in the factory that day in 1913 and that he had seen Jim Conley, and only Jim Conley, with the lifeless body of the girl.
Mann’s testimony eventually led to the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles to “pardon” Frank. Frank was pardoned on the basis that his civil rights had been abrogated from due process and and he was denied another appeal.
What the Board of Pardons and Paroles failed to acknowledge is what is now universally accepted: Frank was innocent of all charges.
That exoneration of Leo Frank had been delayed for 110 years. In the eyes of the law, he still remains guilty for the death of the little girl.
I will say a brief memorial prayer near the grave of Mary Phagan. She was the first victim of this horrible crime.
In August I will return to the Frank lynching site (down the road from the Big Chicken) to say a memorial prayer for Leo Frank, the second victim of the 1913 murder.
Perhaps one day, the state will acknowledge Frank’s innocence and his name will finally cleared.
It is time for history to be righted.
Justice is the debt that the present owes the future.
Rabbi Steven Lebow
Senior Rabbi Emeritus
Temple Kol Emeth
Marietta
