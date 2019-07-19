Editor’s Note: Below is the editorial that the Journal ran on the front page of the Monday, July 21, 1969, the day after the successful landing and walk on the lunar surface by the Apollo 11 astronauts.
A new era has dawned in the history of the universe.
Man has walked on the moon.
The shackles that bound man to his earthly environment through all the ages were first broken barely more than a decade ago. Now the first great goal of the space age has been achieved.
Man has landed on another heavenly body.
In Neil Armstrong’s historic and appropriate utterance, “one small step for man” has become “one giant leap for mankind.”
As has been repeated almost to the point of becoming a cliche, the feat of landing men on the moon ranks with the most memorable of man’s scientific and exploratory accomplishments of the ages. It places Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin in a class with Columbus and Magellan, and the men behind their mission in a category with Galileo, Newton and other giants of the scientific past.
For drama and worldwide attention, nothing in the history of man has matched the event. Thanks to the wonders of modern communication, the “one small step” a quarter of a million miles away was witnessed on millions of television screens around the world. That in itself was an incredible feat of technology.
To Americans who followed almost breathlessly the critical periods of descent, succesful landing, then moon walk, the event stirred emotions which are difficult to verbalize. Anxiety, relief, pride, exultation and humility blended as we strove to comprehend the significance and success of what they were seeing.
It was a very great moment for the United State as a nation. It was a crossing of the goal line set when President Kennedy declared the national objective of a man on the moon before 1970. It firmly established America as the world’s foremost space pioneer.
Yet, the events of July 20, 1969, represent much more than a national victory. The plaque left on the moon fittingly declares that the Americans “came in peace for all mankind.”
That wording, and the spirit of worldly brotherhood that pervaded the flight and international reaction to it, foster the hope that Apollo 11 will bring lasting progress in human relations as well as in science.
For the moment, man can only stand in awe and gratitude on the threshold of a new era.