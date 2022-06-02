My recommendation in response to the May 25th Letter to the Editor, "A solution to student loan forgiveness" is simple. Don't forgive the debt and put the burden on American taxpayers who neither borrowed the money nor received any benefit from these loans. Biden has already forgiven $17 billion of student loan debt and he and the socialists in the Democrat party want to forgive the rest ....
A number of options are available under the federal student loan program and these should be thoroughly investigated prior to any application being made. The prospective college or technical school student has two other obligations. The first is the choice of a career path. Will the chosen path prepare the student for gainful employment or is it one through which the student hangs a sheepskin on the wall, brags about having a degree and then, having no saleable skills, cannot find gainful employment? The second is to apply oneself and complete the program within the time frame projected for the degree chosen. Too many students make a career out of being students. Most undergraduate courses are four year programs requiring 120 credit hours yet statistics show the average time for completion is six years. Costly!
I can proudly state that neither my parents nor I took out any loans to pay for my college education and I assure you it was not because they were rich, because they weren't. For my part, I began full-time summer employment, working 45 to 54 hours per week, three months prior to my 16th birthday and then worked part time at any job I could get during the school year. During my college years and then after graduation I gave one half of my weekly earnings to my parents until I entered upon active duty with the US Navy. I was additionally responsible to pay for my college texts, commutation and miscellaneous other expenses from the balance of my earnings while in school and for all personal expenses after graduation.
I often think back to the personal pleasures my parents forwent to give me the opportunity to be the first member of our family to get a college education. There was no way during their lifetimes that I could ever thank them enough.
