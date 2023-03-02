I want to salute the Georgia Senate for proposing to place a statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on the grounds of the state Capitol. As a native of Pinpoint, Georgia, he has had a long journey from there to become a Supreme Court Justice. It was curious to read that Democratic criticism in opposition was on the grounds that he is “controversial.”
Judge Thomas is a textualist: meaning that he interprets the Constitution as it is written. He honors his oath as a judge. He is criticized mercilessly for not being more like a legislator, which is not his job.
I personally watched the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings in 1991, led by then-Senator Biden, try to harass, disparage, and attack him. When Judge Thomas came back the next day after being dragged through the mud, he said that he felt as if he had experienced a “hi-tech lynching.”
A former employee at the EEOC, Anita Hill, accused Thomas of sexual harassment. The FBI investigated and found no conclusive evidence. Justice Sonia Sotomayor later said that “Justice Thomas is the one Justice in the building that literally knows every employee’s name, every one of them. And not only does he know their names, he remembers their families’ names and histories…….He’s the first one that, when my stepfather died, sent me flowers in Florida. He is a man who cares deeply about the court as an institution, and about people.”
Politics can be nasty and mean. Whether you are a die- hard Democrat or a rock-ribbed Republican, you have to agree, if you still are reasonable, that this is the kind of person who should be honored. His life has not been easy, and, now, we need to pause and honor him!
I was embarrassed by the way the Biden Judiciary Committee disparaged him. Justice Thomas later said that “He was the wrong black guy. They just wanted to destroy him.”
And now, they are going after his wife. Some things never change.
