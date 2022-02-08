In his letter to the editor Dec. 28, Ken Kirk expressed concern about the number of people using the sidewalks in the vicinity of Kennesaw Mountain. I would like to invite him and anyone else interested to join the group, Walking with a Purpose. This group of dedicated volunteers picks up trash along the roads he mentioned in his letter. As a volunteer with this group, he would have the opportunity to see how many walkers, runners and bike riders take advantage of the sidewalks, in particular those that run alongside park property.
People passing the park in their cars do not take much time to think about history, one of Mr. Kirk’s concerns. But those of us walking, running and biking safely on these sidewalks get to take in the beauty of this part of Cobb County where we are fortunate to reside and to consider the history. Keeping these paths clean takes some effort and anyone can join Walking with a Purpose to help. You can recognize us by our bright green vests and our garbage bags.
When you see us as you are out on the sidewalks, you may ask for information about getting involved or you may call Keep Cobb Beautiful (770-528-1135) for more information. Let’s enjoy this natural space together, appreciating the sidewalks that give a safe space for more people to cherish the beauty and peace of Kennesaw Mountain.
