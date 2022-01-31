Regardless of any other pros and cons for the City of East Cobb proposal, there is one aspect that is a big step backwards in governing and very dangerous for the possibility of setting up tyranny of the majority and squelching minority perspectives: The fact that all city council members will be elected “at-large” – even the individuals from the three proposed districts.
This system of electing all members of a city council was in place when I ran for city council in Michigan many years ago. And the result at that time was that there were no women or non-white members of the city council. I lost that race very narrowly city-wide despite winning the Ward I was proposing to represent.
In the next election, the voters in that city voted to change the city charter to elect those proposing to represent the wards from within each ward only. In fact, the results of my race was used in the campaign supporting the charter change.
The next election cycle there was a diverse city council. While I do not believe that in this decade no women or non-whites could ever win city-wide in this proposed City of East Cobb, I am concerned about a lack of diverse voices on the various issues that will come before the city council if all candidates have to win city-wide as is currently proposed. I believe that the regressive structure proposed for this City of East Cobb is enough of a reason to vote against it.
