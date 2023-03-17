No 'Luck of the Irish' in terms of weather conditions with cold and rain throughout St. Patrick's Day and this weekend.
While spring days bring sunshine, winter weather persists in the evenings.
National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for portions of north Georgia, roughly along and north of I-85, until Saturday morning.
Residents can also expect rain and showers to continue into Friday evening with low temperature around 35 degrees. Wind gusts of 15 to 25 miles per hour may occur.
Saturday and Sunday will bring sunshine, but cold temperatures continue.
Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a high temperature of 53 degrees.
A freeze watch is in effect for portions of central, east central, north central, northeast and west central Georgia are under the freeze watch from late Saturday evening until early Sunday morning. Temperatures could fall as low as 29 degrees.
Sunday is forecast to be sunny, but only a high temperature of 47 degrees. Partly cloudy conditions are expected for the evening with a low temperature of 31 degrees.
Stay updated on the weather in your area through weather.gov.
National Weather Service advises to stay safe and warm during mixed conditions, such as wearing appropriate clothing and driving carefully, especially during periods of rain and high winds.
