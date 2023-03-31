As we head into the first weekend of April, portions of North and Central Georgia are facing the possibility of hazardous weather.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the area, warning residents of the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms and damaging wind gusts.
A line of thunderstorms is predicted to move out ahead of an approaching cold front late Friday evening and approach far northwest portions of Georgia before sunrise on Saturday. While a few of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe, the primary severe weather hazard will be damaging wind gusts. There is also some potential for isolated brief tornadoes.
The potential for strong to severe thunderstorms will continue, mainly south of the Interstate 20 corridor, as the cold front continues.The forecast predicts a 70 percent chance of rain.
Residents in the area should also be prepared for patchy to areas of frost late Saturday night across portions of northeast Georgia. As the cold front clears the region, temperatures will drop significantly, with a low around 43 degrees on Saturday night.
However, the weather should start to clear up on Sunday. The forecast predicts a sunny day, with a high near 69 degrees Fahrenheit and a wind gust 5 to 10 miles. Sunday night brings a 20 percent chance of showers after 2am, with a partly cloudy sky and a low around 49 degrees.
It's essential for residents of North and Central Georgia to stay informed about the weather forecast in the coming days, especially with the potential for severe weather on Saturday.
By staying informed and taking necessary precautions, residents can stay safe and minimize the impact of the hazardous weather outlook.
Updates on the weather in your area are available through weather.gov.
