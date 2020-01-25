Charles Francis Zanone III passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 at his home in Marietta, Georgia. A resident of Marietta who enjoyed the latter years of life surrounded by the family he loved. He was devoted to his family, friends and his faith and loved by all for his kind and generous spirit. He is survived by his wife and soulmate Patricia, five children: Chuck (Kim), Matt (Leslie), Mark (Tracy), Niel Zanone, and Catherine Todd (Larry); sixteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister Jean Hollahan and brother Joseph M. Zanone. A Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be offered on Saturday, February 8th, at 12:00 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 87 Lacy St. NW, Marietta, GA. 30060.
