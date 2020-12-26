Patricia McSweeney Yohn, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully in her home in Mableton, Georgia on Friday, December 25, 2020, at age 57. Patty was proud to be born and raised in New Jersey and was glad to find a second home when she relocated to Georgia nearly twenty years ago. She was an advocate for children and spent many years volunteering with the PTA. Patty especially enjoyed spending time going on camping trips and relaxing at the pool with her dear friends. Patty is survived by her loving husband, Stephen Yohn of Mableton, GA, and her loving children, Emily Little and husband Doug Davis, Kaitlin Little, and Charlie Little. Also surviving are beloved grandchildren, Braden, Leland, and Ayla Jane. Also surviving is her loving father, William McSweeney of Clinton, NJ, and she is predeceased by her beloved mother, Jane McSweeney. Also surviving are loving siblings, Maureen McSweeney of Clinton, NJ, William McSweeney of Westfield, NJ, and Michael McSweeney of Chatham, NJ, as well as a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and family. God Bless the Irish. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patty's name to Atlanta Community Food Bank (acfb.org).
