Born Mary Josepha Jaeger on December 9, 1945 in Los Angeles, Ca., Mary was the middle child of 11 siblings. Raised in Atlanta, Mary graduated from St. Pius X High School and attended Siena College in Memphis. In 1968 she married Gordon Wysong, and after living in West Virginia for three years, they returned to Atlanta. Mary worked for Peachtree Federal S&L until the birth of her first child in 1974. She moved to Marietta and had her second child. She was a member of Transfiguration Catholic Church. Mary spent countless hours as a volunteer in youth sports and PTA, and also worked as a diet counselor for many years. In 2000, Mary moved to Forsyth County, joined Good Shepherd Catholic Church, and continued volunteer work, and also worked managing a Diet Counseling Office for more than a decade. Though ill for three years, Mary served, through strength and character, as a model of dignity and good grace. Mary is survived by her husband, Gordon Wysong, her son Brian Wysong and his wife Kati, their children Madalyn and Natalie; and by her son David Wysong and his wife Jennifer. Mary has 7 living siblings, Gene Jaeger and his wife Elaine, Daniel Jaeger and his wife Jane, Steve Jaeger, Juanita Muelhbauer and her husband John, Francis Jerow, Bridget Cady and her husband Robert, Matha Klaase and her husband Peter. Mary is also survived by her brother in law Charles Wysong and his wife Brenda; and brother in law Harvey Wysong; and by her sister in law Holley Keeffe and her husband Jim. She leaves behind 36 nephews and nieces, and 59 great nephews and great nieces. Mary was preceded in death by three siblings, Patrick Jaeger, Peter Jaeger, and Willie Jaeger. Visitation will be on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 10:00am-11:30am at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 11:30am.
